 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-july-11-2023 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Insight Weekly: Big banks' risk scores hold steady; debt costs rise; default risk ticks up
Case Study

A Bank Enhances Its Lending Processes to Minimize Negative Exposures

Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 123: Generative AI markets

Blog

Insight Weekly: Banks bulk up capital cushions; economic growth cools; earnouts in PE exit deals

Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 122: Cloud delivered quantum


Insight Weekly: Big banks' risk scores hold steady; debt costs rise; default risk ticks up

Today is Tuesday, July 11, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a close look at the latest risk scores for the eight US global systemically important banks (G-SIBs). Risk scores, which determine capital surcharges, increased sequentially in the first quarter, but not by enough to push most of the banks into a higher capital surcharge bucket, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Regulators have been considering capital changes for the largest banks, and the recent failures of three regional banks have expanded the universe of banks they will target. Potential changes could require some regional banks to raise more capital and reduce banks' ability to return capital to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends.

US companies are finding it ever more difficult to cover the cost of their debt repayments. Rising interest rates have pushed up borrowing costs for companies across the board. The median interest coverage ratio of companies rated investment-grade by S&P Global Ratings sank to 6.38 in the first quarter from 7.06 in the previous quarter, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows. The ratio — a closely watched measure of solvency calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax by the cost of a company's debt-interest payments — has slumped sharply since a peak of 8.97 in 2022.

Default risk for the S&P 500 ticked slightly higher approaching the end of the second quarter from the first three months of the year as stock markets have rallied and first-quarter corporate earnings broadly fell year over year. The median probability of default for S&P 500 companies was 3.91% as of June 28, up from 3.84% on March 31, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's Risk Gauge model. The scores represent the median odds of default on debt within a year, based on financial reports and the volatility of share prices for public companies in the index, accounting for country- and industry-related risks and other macroeconomic factors.

  • In Focus: Bank Capital Metrics

    • G-SIB surcharges stabilize at big US banks as other capital increases loom

      The largest and most complex US banks have had success in slowing increases in regulatory risk scores, which held fairly steady for most global systemically important banks in the first quarter of 2023.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Some banks to see higher capital requirements after Fed stress tests

      Citibank, Capital One Financial and Citizens Financial Group are likely to see higher common equity Tier 1 requirements based on the results of their stress tests, according to analysts.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Bank regulators give more adverse Community Reinvestment Act ratings this year

      Regulatory compliance issues, such as those related to the Community Reinvestment Act, are slowing down bank M&A approval processes and sometimes preventing them from closing altogether.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Deutsche Bank, UBS take biggest capital hit in Fed stress tests

      Big European banks showed disproportionately high core capital drawdowns in the Federal Reserve's severely adverse scenario, despite holding some of the highest capital ratios among all tested lenders.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Street Talk: Bank investors can find diamonds in the rough amid funding pressures

      In the latest Street Talk podcast, Josh Siegel, chairman and CEO of StoneCastle Partners, discussed how funding pressures are diverging among banks of different sizes, potential regulatory changes and the risk posed by commercial real estate.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • Liberty Mutual, Auto-Owners lead US commercial auto premium growth in Q1

      Only four of the largest 10 US commercial auto insurers saw a year-over-year decline in direct premiums written during the first quarter.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • Most homebuilders set to log higher Q2 2023 home sales; price recovery continues

      US homebuilders are projected to report a 3.7% increase in home sales for the second quarter compared to the preceding quarter, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

       

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Cost of debt repayments a rising burden for US companies

      Operating metrics of US companies rated by S&P Global Ratings are weakening amid rising interest rates and a flagging economy.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Default risk broadly ticks up for S&P 500 companies at end of June

      S&P Global Market Intelligence's Risk Gauge model shows elevated probabilities of default across several sectors in the index.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Energy communities reel in $15B in US funds, with another $700B available

      The investments in nuclear, green hydrogen, battery and other projects are part of President Joe Biden's bid to build an on-ramp to the clean energy transition for communities with economies historically tied to fossil fuel industries.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Lucrative tax credits not enough to win support for carbon capture in US Midwest

      The burgeoning CO2 pipeline development is uniting unlikely allies as federal incentives for carbon capture and storage have bestowed Midwestern ethanol plants with a new source of revenue.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Gas utility stocks slumped in Q2 as investors chase growth

      A rally in the gas utility subsector came to an end as equity investors pursued opportunities in mega cap stocks and as bond market trends continued to work against gas distributors and other utilities.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • 451 Research: Augmented World Expo hits 14th year as the XR and metaverse industry rolls on

      Augmented World Expo attendees encountered AI owls and award-winning sci-fi authors, plus exhibits by 250 companies in the spatial computing/metaverse industry.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Mining looks to AI for edge in finding new metal

      Artificial intelligence's tentacles are spreading across the exploration industry as companies try to find more metal amid projections of soaring demand due to the energy transition.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Metals and Mining Research: Lithium and Cobalt CBS June 2023 – Lithium prices converge, cobalt price up

      Lithium and cobalt prices are range-bound as sellers hold offer prices firm in anticipation of strengthening demand while the battery downstream resists higher costs.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Supply Chain

    • Returning service: Tennis ball supply chains

      The All England Lawn Tennis Club World Championships, aka Wimbledon, uses 55,000 tennis balls per year and draws annual attention to the sport. Like many leisure activities, tennis products experienced supply chain disruptions during the past three years.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

The Big Number

Read full article

Trending

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @SPGCIEnergy on Twitter.

Transform Your Tomorrow

A sustainable tomorrow starts with actionable intelligence today. Advance your sustainability journey with data, analytics and workflow solutions that help you take the next step. And the step after that.

Learn More

Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Increase your competitive edge with essential insights delivered straight to your inbox. We offer complimentary newsletters on a wide variety of topics to help you stay on top of what’s moving the markets, separating the immaterial from the invaluable. Review our newsletters and sign up here.

IHS Markit is now part of S&P Global.

Compiled by Deavelle Sauva

 

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Follow Up