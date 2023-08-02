 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-january-31-2023 content esgSubNav
Today is Tuesday, January 31, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a closer look at the U.S. economy as recession fears linger. U.S. bankers expect a downturn in the second half of 2023, if not sooner. Latest survey data from S&P Global show that the economy has started the year on a disappointingly soft note, with business activity contracting sharply again in January. The manufacturing sector might have entered a recession in late 2022 as consumers continued to shift away from goods and toward services.

Banks engaged in cryptocurrency-related assets have cut costs and pulled back from the space after increased regulatory scrutiny and deposit losses. In January, federal regulators warned of crypto-asset risks to banking organizations, including volatility and fraud. Several banks suffered heavy deposit losses related to digital assets in 2022 as prices and volumes declined, and three trading operating platforms filed for bankruptcy.

S&P 500's worst-performing sector in 2022, communication services, has rallied by 9.6% in the first three weeks of 2023. Nearly all communication services stocks that lost the most ground in 2022 have recorded sizable gains this year, including Match Group, Meta Platforms and Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • In Focus: US Recession Risk

    • US January's flash PMI data add to recession signals, but also point to rising cost pressures

      The U.S. economy has started 2023 on a disappointingly soft note, with business activity contracting sharply again in January, according to the latest business survey data from S&P Global.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US Weekly Economic Commentary: Shrinking goods sector

      The latest data on industrial production suggest that the manufacturing sector might have entered recession late last year as consumer demand continued to shift away from goods and toward services.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Crypto-involved banks cut costs, pull back as industry experiences losses

      Regulators are taking a more aggressive posture on cryptocurrency following a streak of deposit runs and bankruptcy.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Large US banks boost credit loss provisions in Q4'22 as economic outlook weakens

      All 19 banks with over $50 billion in total assets that reported 2022 fourth-quarter earnings through Jan. 20 increased provisions for credit losses year over year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Nordic banks face mortgage risks as house prices slump

      Nordic banks are among those in Europe with the highest portion of their total loan books being mortgages, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • Reinsurers to attract fresh capital after Jan. 1 wins

      A 37% jump in property-catastrophe rates has piqued investors' interest in the reinsurance market, but others will want evidence of improved results before putting money into the sector.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Cloud hangs over personal auto carriers after Allstate's Q4'22 earnings preview

      The majority of the top 20 publicly traded U.S. P&C insurers are expected to post year-over-year decreases in EPS in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to analyst estimates compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Investors avoid traditional growth stocks as US equity markets plunge in '22

      The S&P 500 Growth index, a basket of stocks that exhibit growth in sales, earnings to price and momentum, fell by 30.1% in 2022. That was worse than the 19.4% drop the broader S&P 500 experienced for the year.  

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      S&P 500's worst-performing sector in 2022 shows signs of life

      The S&P 500 communication services sector, which fell by more than 40.4% in 2022, has risen by about 9.6% so far in 2023.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Private equity deals in Asia-Pacific saw steady decline in 2022

      Transaction value in the October to December 2022 period plunged 73.1% to $5.39 billion, from $20.07 billion the year before, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • EU green plan aims to rival US climate law, repel deindustrialization fears

      While EU lawmakers have raised concerns about the potentially market-distorting effect of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, their new Green Deal Industrial Plan shows they intend to emulate the historic legislation rather than challenge it.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Gas Ban Monitor: All-electric building mandates catch on in SoCal, Colorado

      As cities continued to restrict natural gas use in new construction, some California communities began requiring all-electric systems in existing buildings.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Gas utilities poised to show earnings growth despite inflation, rising bills

      Wall Street expects most natural gas distributors to post year-over-year earnings growth, though market watchers will continue to monitor for signs that inflation, interest rates and customer bills are denting profits.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Argentina's lithium incentives push industry prospects above neighbors

      Argentina has been the only country in the "Lithium Triangle" to attract investment into the industry through a series of incentives, compared to neighboring Chile and Bolivia.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Manganese sulfate bottleneck looms over US, European EV manufacturers

      The use of manganese is often overlooked in the battery industry, but a lack of non-Chinese refining capacity is expected to hit producers by 2030.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Supply Chain

    • Mexico’s nearshoring potential likely to grow as alignment with US increases

      At the North American Leaders’ Summit, the main issues on the agenda and the resulting pledges were all on regional supply chains, migration and security co-operation.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • December infotech capital activity slumps to lowest monthly total for 2022

      Publicly traded information technology companies in the U.S., Canada and Bermuda raised $215 million through capital offerings in December 2022, representing a 98.5% drop from the $14.11 billion raised in November.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Kagan: In-game NFTs forecast to grow into $15B market by 2027

      Giving virtual items real world value has the potential to grow the overall gaming market, but developers will have to find the right mix of gameplay mechanics to win over consumers and key corporate stakeholders.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

    • Deal Tracker: PE-led Coupa buyout saves infotech M&A's dismal end to 2022

      Asia-Pacific bank M&A deals to stay subdued amid uncertain economic outlook

      European bank M&A activity crashes to 5-year low in 2022

      Deal Wrap: Push Ventures invests in Valutico; Salt Creek buys Broco Rankin

      Fintech M&A Deal Tracker: Buyers looking to scoop up public targets on the cheap

The Big Number:

Read full article

Trending

