Insight Weekly: PE firms shift strategies; bank earnings kick off; bankruptcies plummet

Today is Tuesday, January 17, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a closer look at the evolving private equity sector. Some firms have started to adopt a portfolio strategy that positions them as major consolidators in key technology subsectors like cybersecurity and enterprise software. In energy, PE investors chase renewable asset deals due to the prospect of higher returns and new tax incentives. Meanwhile, private credit's appeal to investors continues to grow as recession approaches and public markets decline.

U.S. banks are expected to report revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2022, thanks to rising interest rates and robust lending. However, analysts have turned increasingly bearish on the sector over expectations for credit loss reserve builds and a catch-up in deposit costs.

The number of U.S. corporate bankruptcies dropped to a 13-year low in 2022 despite an increase in filings in December. Some struggling companies have avoided bankruptcy court with the help of pandemic-era government programs.

  • In Focus: Evolving Private Equity

    • PE firms evolving to become strategic consolidators in key tech subsectors

      While private equity buyers have long been known as financial asset flippers, firms have now begun pursuing a portfolio strategy that leverages their growing expertise and relationships to become powerhouses of sector consolidation.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      PE appetite for renewables grows as market conditions hinder deal rivals

      Interest rates are affecting some renewable energy and infrastructure developers and electric utilities, but private equity experts told S&P Global Commodity Insights there is yet to be a material effect on private capital costs or deal activity.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Private credit's appeal grows as economic woes mount

      Rising interest rates, soaring inflation and the prospect of a recession are buoying the growth of private credit funds as investors look for returns and the publicly traded assets sink.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Markets look for hard landing for banks in Q4'22 reports

      Higher interest rates have pumped up bank earnings, but analysts believe net interest margins are near a peak, and they anticipate substantial credit loss reserve builds ahead of a potential recession.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US bank price to adjusted tangible book values enter 2023 on down note

      Citigroup was the cheapest bank in the analysis by price to adjusted tangible book value throughout 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      European banks enter 2023 with bumper lending income in sight

      Spain's CaixaBank and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo are forecast to be among the biggest beneficiaries in 2023 from the recent rapid rise in interest rates, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Indian banks outperform Asian peers in Q4'22 stock returns

      Indian banks occupied 11 of the 15 slots on an S&P Global Market Intelligence-compiled list of Asia-Pacific bank stocks with the highest total returns in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • US commercial auto liability premiums flat in Q3'22 as wider sector nears $14B

      Excluding Progressive, which saw a sharp year-over-year decline in the third quarter of 2022 due to the renewal timing of certain transportation network company policies, commercial auto liability premiums grew 6.4% during the quarter.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • US housing price slowdown continues as mortgage financing poses headwind

      Home prices in October 2022 continued to decelerate across all 20 cities covered in the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, even as the 20-City Composite Index gained 8.6% year over year.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Global private equity entries drop to lowest monthly tally in December

      Global private equity and venture capital-backed entries totaled 957 in December, down 58% year over year, while deal value dropped 57% annually to $38.99 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • US corporate bankruptcy filings sink to new low in 2022

      During another historically slow year and with a possible recession in 2023, December had the most U.S. corporate bankruptcy filings compared with the rest of 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      ASEAN manufacturing outlook for 2023 softens as demand remains lackluster

      ASEAN manufacturers continued to experience a slowdown at the end of 2022, with December's PMI data indicating the softest output expansion in 15 months.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Western US regional grid, reliability efforts reach crossroads in 2023

      Meeting the challenges ahead will require a new level of collaboration across western North America, according to utility CEOs and reliability experts. Several major initiatives in the West at critical junctures.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US House rules may be 'recipe for getting nothing done' in new Congress

      Changes to how legislation is considered in the U.S. House of Representatives and a lower threshold for demanding new leadership could make passage of energy and climate policy even less likely this Congress.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Chile charts new course for lithium with proposed state-owned company

      Chile is planning to create a state-owned lithium mining company and has proposed changes to its royalty scheme, along with an association with Bolivia and Argentina for a regional lithium value chain.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

The Big Number

Trending

The Big Picture

What will shape your big picture in 2023? How will disrupted supply chains, inflation, and new sustainability and M&A trends impact your sector? Our 2023 Big Picture Outlook reports can expand your perspective and enable decisions with conviction. 

Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Written and compiled by Waqas Azeem

