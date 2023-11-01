Insight Weekly: PE firms shift strategies; bank earnings kick off; bankruptcies plummet

Today is Tuesday, January 17, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.
In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a closer look at the evolving private equity sector. Some firms have started to adopt a portfolio strategy that positions them as major consolidators in key technology subsectors like cybersecurity and enterprise software. In energy, PE investors chase renewable asset deals due to the prospect of higher returns and new tax incentives. Meanwhile, private credit's appeal to investors continues to grow as recession approaches and public markets decline.
U.S. banks are expected to report revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2022, thanks to rising interest rates and robust lending. However, analysts have turned increasingly bearish on the sector over expectations for credit loss reserve builds and a catch-up in deposit costs.
The number of U.S. corporate bankruptcies dropped to a 13-year low in 2022 despite an increase in filings in December. Some struggling companies have avoided bankruptcy court with the help of pandemic-era government programs.
The Big Picture
Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Written and compiled by Waqas Azeem