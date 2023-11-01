 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-january-10-2023 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Insight Weekly: Stocks limp into 2023; GCC banks set for rebound; deep-sea mining faces pushback
Blog

Infographic: The Big Picture 2023 – Tech, Media & Telecom Outlook

Infographic

Infographic: U.S. Wind Power Q3 2022

Infographic

Infographic: The Big Picture 2023 Sustainability Outlook

Podcast

Energy Evolution | Recycling batteries will be key to meeting future lithium demand says Li-Cycle CEO


Insight Weekly: Stocks limp into 2023; GCC banks set for rebound; deep-sea mining faces pushback

Today is Tuesday, January 10, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we look back at U.S. equity market performance in 2022. The S&P 500 closed the year with a total return of negative 18.1%, its worst annual return since the Great Recession. Bank stocks fell back to negative territory in December as the Federal Reserve made its latest move to slow inflation. Gas utility stocks rebounded in the fourth quarter, but the rally failed to push the sector into profitability for the year.

Banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council region are set for higher profits in 2023 as they continue to reap the benefits of an economic recovery and moves by central banks to tighten monetary policy. Banks may also see increased underwriting activity thanks to the region's IPO boom.

Deep-sea mining will have a pivotal year ahead as the International Seabed Authority faces a July deadline to approve exploitation regulations. Some countries have called for a delay in issuing the new rules due to environmental concerns — a move that could cause financial trouble for some industry players.

  • In Focus: US Equities

    • S&P 500 logs its worst annual performance since 2008

      Major stock indexes closed 2022 in the red as inflation soared and interest rates rose.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US bank stocks end 2022 in negative territory

      Major exchange-traded U.S. banks had a median return of negative 4.8% in December 2022, compared with positive 1.9% in November 2022 and positive 8.6% in October 2022, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      End-of-year gas utility stock rally fails to push sector into the black in 2022

      A basket of gas utility stocks rose 6.9% in the final quarter of 2022, continuing a trend of bumpy trading in the second half as investors grappled with a changing interest rate environment and other mixed market signals.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Credit Suisse expected to underperform global peers in 2023 after bruising year

      Hefty losses and asset outflows in 2022 have left Credit Suisse vulnerable as it embarks on yet another major restructuring over the next three years, which could hurt the bank's competitive position in the foreseeable future, analysts said.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Turkish banks eclipse European peers with heady FY'22 shareholder returns

      Turkish retail investors turned to the stock market to protect savings from rampant inflation, helping İşbank and its domestic peers achieve strong profit growth and bumper shareholder returns.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Japan megabanks to lean on M&A to grow presence in Asia despite recession risk

      Following years of expansion, Japanese megabanks' risk and earnings profiles are becoming more susceptible to the global economic cycle as their revenue from operations outside Japan increases.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • US life outlook 2023: Mortality to improve; capital levels in focus; LDTI reform

      Many life insurance companies will have to wrestle with long-awaited accounting changes on Jan. 1, 2023, as the impact of the coronavirus continues to wane. 

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Life insurer mortgage acquisitions tumbled in Q3 amid stiff market headwinds

      As the industry's acquisitions of commercial mortgages tumbled during the period given increases in both interest rates and market volatility, additions of residential mortgages took on greater importance.  

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Fintech

    • Distribution deals crucial for Asia's growing insurance technology companies

      Embedded insurance is becoming increasingly popular across Asia, but distribution partners can capture the lion's share of the transaction values.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Fed tightens money supply as US inflation falls from 2022 peak

      The Federal Reserve's aggressive push to tighten financial conditions has pulled some of the record-shattering money supply out of the U.S. economy, a sign that persistently high inflation is in decline.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Debt repayments weigh more heavily on US companies

      After two years of declines, median interest coverage ratios are rising.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Steep drop in private equity fund launches in 2022

      Private equity fund launches across the world fell to 481 year-to-date through Dec. 19, 2022, from 1,464 in full year 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Transmission permitting reform faces partisan showdown in new US Congress

      Construction of new transmission lines will be key to maximizing clean energy investments under the Inflation Reduction Act, but Democrats will need buy-in from the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives in 2023.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      In 'changing of the guard,' new class of top US utility executives steps up

      The next generation of leaders at U.S. investor-owned utilities is poised to guide the sector to a cleaner, greener future in 2023.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      'We're in a perpetual short': US energy storage CEOs face limits of growth

      New and improved U.S. tax credits are supercharging energy storage demand. But widespread delays related to battery shortages, transmission interconnection bottlenecks and other obstacles have illustrated that the industry can only go so fast.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Deep-sea mining may slam into regulatory wall

      A United Nations body will decide whether to approve deep-sea mining for battery minerals by July 2023, following a two-year regulatory development process.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Metals and Mining Research: Africa – mining by the numbers, 2022

      Africa is rich in resources but comes with high political and security risk.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Chinese investments in US mining face 'uphill battle'

      The U.S. government is expected to use its foreign investment review power to ramp up efforts to curb Chinese investment in the domestic mining sector.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • Kagan Research: Netflix global pricing strategy, 2022

      With its international expansion largely complete by 2016, Netflix has turned to a wide array of pricing strategies across markets in subsequent years as it looks to balance subscriber growth and profits.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      451 Research: Data monetization on the rise, driven by the most digitally mature enterprises

      Data marketplaces have seen several false dawns and failed projects. Yet as enterprise interest and readiness for data marketplaces and monetization technology evolves, the sector's surviving vendors could be poised to benefit.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

    • Deal Profile: Newburyport Five Cents Bancorp MHC to merge with Pentucket Bank Holdings MHC

      Read full article

      Seller's market: A busy year for gas utility M&A continues to evolve

      Read full article

      Insurance M&A 2022 review: Deal activity slows from prior-year highs

      Read full article

The Big Number:

Read full article

Trending

Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @EconomicsRisk on Twitter

The Big Picture

What will shape your big picture in 2023? How will disrupted supply chains, inflation, and new sustainability and M&A trends impact your sector? Our 2023 Big Picture Outlook reports can expand your perspective and enable decisions with conviction. 

Learn more

Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Increase your competitive edge with essential insights delivered straight to your inbox. We offer complimentary newsletters on a wide variety of topics to help you stay on top of what’s moving the markets, separating the immaterial from the invaluable. Review our newsletters and sign up here.

IHS Markit is now part of S&P Global.

Written and compiled by Alex Virtucio

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo