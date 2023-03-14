 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-february-28-2023 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Insight Weekly: Russia-Ukraine crisis a year later; insurers on war costs; recession fears ease
Podcast

Energy Evolution | The Russia-Ukraine conflict and the energy transition

Podcast

Energy Evolution | Investing in the battery minerals fueling the energy transition

Podcast

IR In Focus | EP 02: Sustainability and Governance Regulations Deep Dive

Podcast

Energy Evolution | Are world superpowers in a green tech arms race?


Insight Weekly: Russia-Ukraine crisis a year later; insurers on war costs; recession fears ease

Today is Tuesday, February 28, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we reexamine the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war across sectors as the conflict passes the one-year mark. The war has created rifts between Russian and European banking systems, increasing risks for lenders on both sides. Western banks' exposures to Russia have declined to their lowest level in almost two decades, while sanctions have caused major Russian lenders' withdrawal from several European markets. Many countries plan to regionalize their supply chains for crucial metals and minerals because of trade bans with Russia. Europe's restricted access to Russian fossil fuels has pushed the continent toward renewable energy sources. Foreign private equity and venture capital investment in Russia dropped 93.1% year over year to $42.9 million in 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

European insurers are facing difficulties in assessing the cost of the Russia-Ukraine war. Companies are unable to calculate the extent of claims by clients in different markets. Political risk, aviation and marine markets are among the most affected business lines.

Economic growth rebounded across the U.S., U.K., eurozone and Japan in February, allaying fears of near-term recessions, according to the latest provisional S&P Global PMI survey data. The service sector drove the expansion, with business activity rising for the first time in eight months. Manufacturing continued to lag, but the rate of contraction in output has cooled.

  • In Focus: Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

    • Russia-Ukraine war splinters Europe's banking industry

      Western banks' exposures to Russia are at their lowest level in nearly 20 years following the Ukraine invasion, while big Russian lenders have had to abandon key European markets amid a slew of western sanctions.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Metals and the invasion: Russian war reconfigures commodity supply flows

      One year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, metals buyers are looking more closely at their supply chains and nearshoring certain materials.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Europe needs US LNG for now, but war has pushed continent toward renewables

      Europe is at an inflection point after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It will shift to using more renewable energy in the long term while relying on Qatar and U.S. to meet its immediate needs with natural gas.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      PE withdrawals distance Russia from global investment flows, tech promise

      Western private equity firms and investors have pulled back indefinitely from Russia, with long-term implications for innovation.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Financial Research: As deposit betas increase, some banks buck the trend

      Banks' deposit costs rose at a rapid clip in the fourth quarter, but a few institutions avoided the pressure by opting to let funds walk out the door in search of higher rates.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Overdraft fee income decline steepens for US banks in Q4'22

      Overdraft income at U.S. banks fell 12.4% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2022, an acceleration from the 9.5%, 9.6% and 7.7% declines reported in the first, second and third quarters of 2022, respectively.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Japanese megabanks' margins may abate decline on economic revival, credit growth

      As most central banks continued to raise rates through 2022 to tame inflation, the Bank of Japan was an outlier, keeping its benchmark rate at negative 0.10%.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Banks, funds on alert as Europe's enforcement of Russia sanctions ramps up

      Financial institutions likely face greater scrutiny and further fines in the coming years as authorities shift focus from introducing new sanctions to more rigorously enforcing existing ones.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • Insurers unable to tally up true cost of Ukraine war

      The political risk, aviation and marine markets are among the most affected business lines as the conflict heads into its second year.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Latest entrant to annuity reinsurance market a product of P&C pivot

      The majority owner of a reinsurer that has diversified its product appetite once touted the business of reinsuring runoff books of non-life risks as one characterized by "really limited competition" and "significant opportunity."

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • US REIT average short interest down 5 basis points in January

      Hotel-focused real estate investment trusts saw a 39-basis-point increase in average short interest in January, the biggest gain across all sectors. Conversely, the advertising segment posted the largest drop on average, declining 52 basis points.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Private equity sentiment indicators rise as Q4'22 earnings improve

      The four largest publicly traded alternative asset managers reported AUM increases and are forecast to boost dividends in 2023 on an improving performance outlook.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Malaysia records buoyant GDP growth in 2022

      The Malaysian economy showed rapid annual economic growth in 2022 amid robust exports and a rebound in private consumption.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      UK recession risks ebb as flash UK PMI signals resurgent economic growth in February

      UK business activity surged back into life in February after six months of continual decline, according to the flash PMI survey data compiled by S&P Global.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Short sellers boost bets against communication services stocks in January

      Short interest in the sector that includes movie theaters and entertainment companies rose even amid a stock rally.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • RRA Research: Water ROEs trend higher on small dataset

      The 10 water utility rate cases completed nationwide in 2022 had an average return on equity of 9.61%, up from an average of 9.46% in 2021.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      A year into the war, Ukraine's energy system battles outages, huge damage

      Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused unprecedented damage to the country's energy system, with local operators working around the clock to restore power and heat to homes and businesses — often at huge personal risk.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      NJ executive orders preview state's path to building electrification

      Gov. Phil Murphy directed state agencies to plot a course to electrifying 10% of the state's buildings by 2030 but may have indicated certain policy preferences in a pair of executive orders.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • 451 Research: How organizations, vendors can address the top workplace technology challenges

      Organizations and workplace technology providers should not only view the challenges around connection, customization and time as productivity issues to address, but as factors that can negatively impact employee engagement and attrition.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Metals and Mining Research: CES 2022 – Iron ore exploration budgets inch up to 7-year high

      Iron ore exploration budgets in 2022 rose to the highest since 2015 but remained a quarter of the 2012 peak.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Supply Chain

    • Securing semiconductor supplies in the EU

      The European Parliament is starting negotiations with the European Commission and the Council of the EU member states on the final version of the European Chips Act.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: ESG

    • Some states backtrack on anti-ESG efforts, citing 'unintended consequences'

      Efforts in Kentucky, Indiana and North Dakota to rid public funds of environmental, social and governance investment criteria ran into roadblocks. Economic and fiduciary concern over the anti-ESG drive will continue to grow, an observer said.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

The Big Number

Read full article

Trending

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @WilliamsonChris on Twitter

Data That Delivers

When markets are unpredictable, get transparent insight with our integrated ecosystem of data, analytical solutions, and delivery channels. We help clients navigate market volatility, achieve their digital transformation goals, and automate workflows. 

Explore the S&P Global Marketplace to find fundamental and alternative datasets available seamlessly via Cloud, Data Feed, API Solutions, and Capital IQ Pro, along with expert analysis you won´t find anywhere else.

Learn more

Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Increase your competitive edge with essential insights delivered straight to your inbox. We offer complimentary newsletters on a wide variety of topics to help you stay on top of what’s moving the markets, separating the immaterial from the invaluable. Review our newsletters and sign up here.

IHS Markit is now part of S&P Global.

Written and compiled by Waqas Azeem

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Follow Up