Insight Weekly: TMT deals plunge; bank analysts cut 2023 outlook; US retail sales rebound

Today is Tuesday, February 21, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we put a spotlight on the decline of M&A deals in technology, media and telecommunications in January. Information technology M&A activity in North America had a lukewarm start to 2023, with aggregate deal values sinking 57.42% year over year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. U.S. and Canadian media and telecom companies saw total deal values plummet to $150.0 million from $97.80 billion a year ago. In Europe, no infotech transaction crossed the $1 billion mark during the month. Wireless services, advertising and movies and entertainment were among the media and telecom subsectors that dominated dealmaking in the region.

Analysts covering the largest U.S. banks curtailed their expectations for 2023 earnings growth The estimate changes were fairly consistent across banks in all categories, though analysts lowered net interest margin and net charge-off estimates the most for banks with $10 billion to $100 billion in assets and lowered EPS growth estimates the most for banks with less than $10 billion in assets.

U.S. shoppers spent more than economists expected in January. The strong retail sales performance helps lower the odds the economy will slide into recession this quarter, according to Market Intelligence economists. The sales figures are not adjusted for inflation, which rose 0.5% on a monthly basis in January. Annual consumer price rises slowed during the month to 6.4% from a summertime peak of more than 9%.

  • In Focus: Technology, Media and Telecom M&A

    • Deal Tracker: Infotech M&A activity, values plunge YOY in January

      The sector's aggregate transaction value last month totaled $10.76 billion, down from $25.27 billion a year ago, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Deal Tracker: Europe's infotech M&A drops 35.1% YOY in January

      There were 174 M&A deals struck in the first month of the year, down from 268 transactions recorded in January 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Deal Tracker: North America media, telecom M&A values collapse in January

      U.S. and Canadian media and telecom companies in January struck 113 deals with an aggregate value of $150 million, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Deal Tracker: European media, telecom M&A activity drops in January

      There were 65 deals struck in January against 103 transactions recorded in the comparable month in 2022, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • US bank analysts trim net interest margin, EPS expectations for 2023

      Bank sentiment scores are down relative to the beginning of 2022 but are still much higher than the low point of the second quarter of 2020.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Funding pressure a theme for community banks across US

      In every region of the U.S., the median trends at community banks show that fourth-quarter year-over-year loan growth outpaced deposit growth.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Banking risk monthly outlook: February 2023

      S&P Global's banking risk experts provide insight into events impacting the financial sector in emerging markets in February.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Chinese banks to fuel Asia-Pacific bond issuance on TLAC compliance

      China's global systemically important banks have an estimated $550 billion capital gap to fill before the Jan. 1, 2025, deadline to meet total loss-absorbing capacity requirements, according to S&P Global Ratings.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • Financial Research: Brookfield makes P&C pivot amid broad annuity reinsurance competition

      With its second large carrier M&A deal, insurance operations will take center stage for a company that as recently as 18 months ago intended to focus the majority of its inorganic growth pursuits on reinsuring blocks of life and annuity business.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Fintech

    • Banks pump the brakes on cryptocurrency as regulators signal growing concern

      Banking agencies are now working together to put a damper on business interactions between banks and cryptocurrency.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Global private equity entries plummet in January

      North America dominated the private equity and venture capital entries announced in January, with 320 transactions worth $12.39 billion.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • January US retail sales bounce back to growth

      Retail sales rose in January after two months of declines.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Rising rents push up US inflation; data lag may be clouding real price declines

      The consumer price index rose 6.4% from January 2022 to January 2023, but much of the increase was due to surging shelter prices.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US Weekly Economic Commentary: Inching towards recession as markets play chicken with the Fed

       Futures markets now see the Federal Reserve taking the federal funds rate above 5%, consistent with S&P Global Market Intelligence's current forecast, with an expected reversal in policy coming later than anticipated just a few weeks ago.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Q4'22 US coal exports down 4.7% compared to prior year

      U.S. coal producers shipped less coal abroad in the last quarter of 2022 compared to the prior-year period, but the figure was roughly in line with the amount of coal shipped abroad in the prior quarter.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      RRA Research: Rate requests by energy utilities hit another all-time record in 2022

      The $16.89 billion requested in 2022, up 14% from a record-setting 2021, was driven by the need to invest in infrastructure. With more than $3 billion in rate requests filed, 2023 is likely to be another banner year for regulatory activity.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Giant batteries augment, replace US power plants on massive scale

      More than 270 battery-power plant pairings are now in operation, offering almost 6 GW of power storage capacity, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Much more is in the pipeline, including at aging and demolished fossil fuel plants.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • BC mineral explorers face high-stakes Indigenous rights court case

      First Nations have called for Indigenous rights to be more deeply embedded into the process of staking mineral claims.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Supply Chain

    • The shifting global semiconductor landscape in Asia-Pacific

      Legislation in the U.S. and EU aims to boost domestic and regional semiconductors manufacturing significantly, threatening to rebalance global semiconductors manufacturing away from Asia-Pacific economies.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

The Big Number

 

Read full article

Trending

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @EconomicsRisk on Twitter

