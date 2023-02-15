 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-february-14-2023 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Insight Weekly: Funding risks at banks; missing workers in US; PE investments surge in Japan
Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 103: Data in AI

Podcast

Energy Evolution | How big are the implications of the nuclear fusion ignition breakthrough?

Blog

Sustainability Intelligence from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Blog

Asia-Pacific telcos, multichannel operators expand partnerships with OTTs


Insight Weekly: Funding risks at banks; missing workers in US; PE investments surge in Japan

Today is Tuesday, February 14, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a look at funding risks as the age of cheap funding ends. European banks face holes in interest income, reduced liquidity and higher deposit and financing costs; many banks are enduring costlier funding as depositors focus more on certificates of deposit and away from non-interest-bearing accounts; and nine out of 13 investment banks, broker/dealers and capital market companies included in the S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis reported lower EPS year over year and five recorded EPS declines quarter over quarter.

While 62.4% of U.S. adults either had a job or were seeking one in January, slightly up from 62.3% in December 2023, that figure remains below the pre-pandemic rate of 63.3% in February 2020. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the lower labor participation rate means that there are roughly 2.3 million fewer adults working than otherwise would be.

U.S. private equity and venture capital deals in Japan surged in 2022 with deals valued at $13.31 billion from $8.12 billion in 2021. In comparison, U.S. investments in China in 2022 dropped 76% year over year to $7.02 billion from $28.92 billion, according to reporting from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • In Focus: Funding Risks

    • Eurozone banks braced for liquidity, revenue hit as cheap funding era ends

      Fourth-quarter bank earnings are showing the first effects accelerated payments as the European Central Bank's €2.2 trillion stimulus program dies down.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Rapid shifts in deposit composition strain banks

      The lurch toward time deposits and away from non-interest-bearing accounts has played out unevenly, with particularly high-velocity moves at a number of banks.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Most i-banks, asset managers record lower Q4'22 earnings YOY

      Nine out of 13 investment banks, broker/dealers and capital markets companies logged lower EPS year over year, and 12 out of 14 asset management companies posted lower earnings year over year, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Most top office lenders upped exposure in 2022

      Among the banks with the largest office lending books, most increased their exposure to the sector over the course of 2022, although nine of 17 posted sequential declines in their office portfolios in the fourth quarter of 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Banks scrutinizing their lending practices as DOJ cracks down on redlining

      As part of its focus on redlining, the DOJ is looking at loans in minority areas as a proportion of total loans, branch locations, whether banks have minority loan officers, and the banks’ outreach and advertising in communities of color, experts said.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Fintech

    • Fed's Custodia denials send discouraging message to crypto banks

      The denial of Custodia Bank's master account and member bank applications, along with a policy statement, sent a clear message to banks; the Federal Reserve is not keen on their involvement in cryptocurrency, experts said.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • 451 Research: US Accident & Health Insurance Market Report: Telemedicine growth to persist

      Results from a 451 Research survey show strong popularity of telemedicine services at a time federal legislation has extended access for a key segment of the population.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Millions of American workers likely gone for good even as US employment surges

      About 2.3 million Americans, mostly older workers, remain missing from the job market, and economists do not expect the labor force participation rate to recover.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Investors bet against consumer stocks; crypto-focused Silvergate tops short list

      Healthcare, the second most-shorted sector, had short interest of 4.03% as of mid-January, its highest level since October 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • US housing price growth downshifts further in November 2022

      The downward trend was seen in every state covered in the 20-City Composite Index, which posted a year-over-year increase of 6.8% in November 2022, compared to 8.6% in the previous month. 

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • US private equity investment in Japan surges in 2022

      U.S.-based private equity and venture capital firms invested $13.31 billion in Japan across 10 deals in 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      China sees huge decline in US private equity investments in 2022

      Compared to 2021, the aggregate value of U.S. private equity and venture capital investments in China fell about 76% and the volume of deals went down approximately 40% in 2022.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • EU green plan said to lack 'financial teeth' of US law, risk '2-speed Europe'

      The EU's Green Deal Industrial Plan lacks the financial firepower of the $369 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, and due to the nature of the 27-member union also raises the specter of trouble inside the bloc, policy observers said.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      With Europe and China in EV lead, US hits accelerator to catch up

      Inconsistent policies and high electric vehicle costs have slowed adoption in the U.S., but the country is poised to gain market share. Since 2022, $1.5 billion has been disbursed to help states build a national charging network for electric cars.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Referendum to repeal oil and gas well setbacks will be on 2024 Calif. ballot

      The oil and gas industry spent $21 million gathering signatures to put the repeal of the 3,200-foot setbacks up for a vote in the November 2024 general election.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Miners' market values fall 18.2% YOY in January

      The median market capitalization of a basket of over 2,300 metals and mining companies sank 18.2% year over year but rose 6.8% month over month in January, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • Kagan: 2022 box office recap: Domestic box office back to late '90s levels

      The domestic box office recovery continued in 2022 but has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. Total 2022 domestic box office increased 69.3% to $7.32 billion, which is more akin to the totals of $7.73 billion in 1999 and $7.55 billion in 2000.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Kagan: As AV vendors hit brakes, should cities still step up infrastructure investment?

      Municipalities began updating their infrastructure to accommodate autonomous vehicles at the same time that some AV players started to pull back. Now they must decide whether to continue building out vehicle-to-everything infrastructure.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

 

The Big Number:  

Read full article

Trending

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @SPGMI_TMT on Twitter

Data That Delivers

When markets are unpredictable, get transparent insight with our integrated ecosystem of data, analytical solutions, and delivery channels. We help clients navigate market volatility, achieve their digital transformation goals, and automate workflows. 

Explore the S&P Global Marketplace to find fundamental and alternative datasets available seamlessly via Cloud, Data Feed, API Solutions, and Capital IQ Pro, along with expert analysis you won´t find anywhere else.

Learn more

Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Increase your competitive edge with essential insights delivered straight to your inbox. We offer complimentary newsletters on a wide variety of topics to help you stay on top of what’s moving the markets, separating the immaterial from the invaluable. Review our newsletters and sign up here.

IHS Markit is now part of S&P Global.

Written and compiled by Alex Virtucio

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Follow Up