Insight Weekly: Funding risks at banks; missing workers in US; PE investments surge in Japan

Today is Tuesday, February 14, 2023, and here's your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a look at funding risks as the age of cheap funding ends. European banks face holes in interest income, reduced liquidity and higher deposit and financing costs; many banks are enduring costlier funding as depositors focus more on certificates of deposit and away from non-interest-bearing accounts; and nine out of 13 investment banks, broker/dealers and capital market companies included in the S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis reported lower EPS year over year and five recorded EPS declines quarter over quarter.

While 62.4% of U.S. adults either had a job or were seeking one in January, slightly up from 62.3% in December 2023, that figure remains below the pre-pandemic rate of 63.3% in February 2020. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the lower labor participation rate means that there are roughly 2.3 million fewer adults working than otherwise would be.

U.S. private equity and venture capital deals in Japan surged in 2022 with deals valued at $13.31 billion from $8.12 billion in 2021. In comparison, U.S. investments in China in 2022 dropped 76% year over year to $7.02 billion from $28.92 billion, according to reporting from S&P Global Market Intelligence.