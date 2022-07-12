 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-december-8-2022 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Insight Weekly: Banks brace for recession; Europe PE deal values soar; US solar imports rebound
Video

According to Market Intelligence, December 2022

Blog

Insight Weekly: Layoffs swell; energy efficiency PE deals defy downturn; 2023 global risk themes

Podcast

Energy Evolution | How will US Democrats' new deal on climate affect the energy transition?

Podcast

Energy Evolution | New York's aggressive climate goals create a market for manufacturers


Insight Weekly: Banks brace for recession; Europe PE deal values soar; US solar imports rebound

Today is Tuesday, December 8, 2022, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a close look at the U.S. and European banking sectors as they brace for looming recessions. U.S. banks continued to tighten lending standards in the third quarter as demand for commercial and industrial loans also dropped for the first time in more than a year. As a result, median growth in gross loans across the 15 largest publicly traded banks slowed to a sequential rate of 0.7% from 4.4% in the second quarter, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. In Europe, the biggest lenders are likely to set more money aside for possible loan losses in the fourth quarter, having already bolstered provisions in the third quarter.

Private equity and venture capital deal value in central and Eastern Europe amounted to $4.25 billion in the year through Nov. 16, marking an 88% surge from the full-year total in 2021, S&P Global Market Intelligence data showed. Industry players expect private equity activity in central and Eastern Europe to expand further as the region's economic growth consistently outperforms Western Europe.

The number of shipping containers carrying solar photovoltaic panels to U.S. ports jumped 59% sequentially in the third quarter after U.S. President Joe Biden waived some import tariffs in June, according to research firm Panjiva. The import resurgence comes as U.S. developers race to complete delayed solar projects and several domestic producers expand their U.S. manufacturing footprints.

  • In Focus: U.S. and European Banks

    • Lending slows as US banks brace for recession

      Demand for commercial and industrial loans has dropped for the first time in about a year and a half as lending standards ratchet tighter.

      Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Text, application Description automatically generated

      Europe's banks to set aside higher bad loan provisions as recession looms

      Of the 25 largest banks on the continent, 19 reported either higher loan loss provisions or actual provisions versus provision releases in the third quarter compared to a year ago.

      Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • US bank margins jump in Q3, mark quickest expansion in more than a decade

      Swift tightening by the Federal Reserve helped bank margins rebound strongly from depressed levels in the third quarter.

       Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Credit card delinquencies, charge-offs rise on path to normalization

      Delinquency rates and net credit losses remain well below pre-pandemic levels, and the increases are expected, bank executives said.

      Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

      Raiffeisen takes crown of Europe's most efficient big bank in Q3

      Austria-based Raiffeisen Bank International, one of the few European banks that retain significant exposure to Russia, cut its cost-to-income ratio by almost 20 percentage points in the third quarter.

      Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Japan megabanks' resilience to shocks hit by weaker yen, rising global rates

      While the banks' common equity tier 1 ratios are still above the regulatory minimum of 4.5%, the downtrend of the ratio will likely force the megabanks to replenish their core capital more quickly or offload riskier assets.

      Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • E&S premiums accounting for larger share of US property and casualty market

      U.S. excess and surplus direct premiums surged by 27.6% during the first six months of 2022 and now account for 8.7% of the total direct premiums written within the country's property and casualty market.

      Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Consumer

    • 451 Research: Consumer holiday spending expected to pull back after surge in 2021

      The upcoming holiday season is boosting U.S. consumer spending plans compared with the third quarter, yet the overall holiday spending outlook appears lower than 2021, and the current increase is largely being driven by higher-income households.

      Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • Vulnerable housing markets in Europe can deepen recessions

      Residential real estate prices have been rising amid low interest rates, boosting affordability and making investments in real estate more attractive.

      Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence  

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Private equity deal value in central and Eastern Europe soars

      Investments backed by private equity firms in central and Eastern Europe grew to $4.25 billion during the year to Nov. 16, from $2.25 billion in 2021, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows.

      Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Flash PMI data signal falling output in the US, Europe and Japan

      Output fell at increased rates on average across both the manufacturing and service sectors of the U.S., eurozone, U.K. and Japan, pointing to a broad-based economic malaise.

      Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Institutional shale gas investors take Q3 profits as commodity prices fall

      Of the 10 upstream shale gas stocks surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, only three saw a net increase in investment by institutional traders.

      Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Volatile markets a boon for European utilities in Q3 but high prices raise risk

      Most European utilities exceeded earnings expectations during the third quarter as they captured value from high and erratic markets with limited policy guardrails. Interventions will start to bite soon, though.

      Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence

      RRA Research: Va. regulator resignation could leave 2nd commission vacancy in 2023

      The vacancy on the Virginia State Corporation Commission comes at a time when the state is mired in controversy concerning energy policy, with Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin working to reverse or at least slow the pace of energy transition policies.

      Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • Artificial intelligence stocks tumble as economic concerns complicate growth

      Professional service and software providers like Palantir, C3.ai and Veritone market themselves as AI companies with high growth potential. Economic headwinds are challenging that growth story.

      Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Diagram Description automatically generated

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Metals and Mining Research: IM November 2022 – Exploration index hits 29-month low

      S&P Global Market Intelligence's Pipeline Activity Index fell below 100 for the first time since June 2020 as all metrics declined.

      Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence   

  • Deep Dives: ESG

    • Republican attorneys general target Vanguard's ESG policies in protest with FERC

      A coalition of Republican attorneys general representing fossil-fuel heavy states filed a protest with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission targeting The Vanguard Group's environmental, social and governance policies.

      Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

The Big Number

A picture containing text Description automatically generated

Read on S&P Global Market Intelligence

According to Market Intelligence

In this edition of According to Market Intelligence, we look into our crystal ball for the year ahead and explore these topics in depth via our Big Picture: 2023 Outlook reports.

Watch the video on S&P Global Market Intelligence

Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Increase your competitive edge with essential insights delivered straight to your inbox. We offer complimentary newsletters on a wide variety of topics to help you stay on top of what’s moving the markets, separating the immaterial from the invaluable. Review our newsletters and sign up here.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo