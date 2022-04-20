 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-april-12-2022 content esgSubNav
Insight Weekly: M&A slows down; climate tops proxy season; private equity pours into blockchain
Today is Tuesday, April 12, 2022, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition, we examine the current state of the M&A market in North America. After a record-breaking 2021, deal-making has slowed this year due to several factors, including the prospect of interest rate hikes in response to soaring inflation. Some sectors, such as insurance and technology, are seeing declines in deal volume or transaction values. Elsewhere, fintech M&A activity continues at a steady pace as banks look for new growth avenues.

Climate-related proposals compose the largest share of the record number of shareholder resolutions filed so far this proxy season. Climate proposals have surged this year amid growing investor concern over business risks that stem from increasingly extreme weather and other events affecting infrastructure and supply chains.

Demand for cryptocurrency is sustaining record levels of private equity and venture capital investment in blockchain, the technology that powers it. After raising a record $18.4 billion in 2021, blockchain businesses have attracted $5.03 billion in 2022 as of late March, double the annual amount invested in most of the five years to 2020, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

  • In Focus: M&A Market 

    • Inflation puts dent in M&A after white-hot 2021

      M&A deals in North America fell 16.7% from February 2021 to February 2022, according to the latest S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      Technology M&A values dive in Q1 even as volumes hit record

      The prospect of higher interest rates hit equity markets hard in the first quarter, translating into a dip in M&A valuations. But deal volumes remained at a record high, and analysts expect acquirers to buy into the dip.

      M&A volume dips YOY across insurance industry in Q1

      Berkshire Hathaway's planned purchase of Alleghany was by far the largest insurance deal announced in the first quarter.

      Steady M&A continues to deepen bank-fintech convergence

      Banks are snapping up talent and digital capabilities from fintech acquisitions and partnerships, as the line between traditional definitions of banks and fintechs continues to blur.

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Default risk rises across most US sectors in Q1

      Healthcare carried the highest risk of defaults as of March 31, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence probability of default data.

      Wider credit spreads unlikely to spook Fed on rates

      Widening corporate credit spreads have given the Federal Reserve pause in previous rate hiking cycles, but healthy balance sheets could lead the Fed to prioritize tackling runaway inflation this time.

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media, and Telecommunications 

    • Gauging Elon Musk's intentions for Twitter as he takes board seat

      Elon Musk recently explored the possibility of launching his own social media network. "It is clear that he sees both a financial and a strategic incentive in owning such an asset," Truist Securities Managing Director Youssef Squali said.

      Big fines can scare Big Tech, but enforcing Digital Markets Act is key – experts

      European regulators recently approved the Digital Markets Act, a framework of new initiatives to curb the dominance of Big Tech companies and related entities that could shift Europe's digital landscape.

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate 

    • US housing market: 2022 opens with a 19.2% house price surge

      The increase was "the fourth-largest reading in 35 years of history," according to S&P Dow Jones Indices Managing Director Craig Lazzara.

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Poor management rating likely placed a large bank on FDIC's 'problem bank' list

      The total assets of U.S. institutions designated as problem banks by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. jumped by almost $120 billion in the first quarter.

      Merger targets lead best-performing US bank stocks in March

      Overall, major exchange-traded U.S. bank stock returns continued to decline month over month, falling to negative 3.1% in March from 0.5% in February.

      US minority banks grow faster, more profitable than broader industry in 2021

      The 143 U.S. minority depository institutions insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. posted a median 1.22% return on average assets in 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      UK banks' buyback plans face risks from prolonged Russia-Ukraine war

      While HSBC, Barclays, StanChart, NatWest and Lloyds do not have material direct exposure to the two countries, they could see second-order effects from the war caused by increasing economic risks.

  • Deep Dives: Insurance 

    • US P&C insurers' expense ratio falls to lowest level in 5 years

      The U.S. property and casualty insurance industry saw a sharp decline in its expense ratio mainly due to a sharp year-over-year increase in net premiums written in 2021.

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity 

    • Cryptocurrency demand fuels record level of PE blockchain investment

      Multiple return potential and increasing regulatory clarity are also attracting private capital to the technology.

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining 

    • Flush major miners target exploration assets over megadeal mergers

      Fears of overpaying are tempering appetites for big-money deals and helping move activity to more bite-sized opportunities.

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities 

    • National Grid sees US gas utilities as core to clean energy networks strategy

      National Grid Chief Strategy and External Affairs Officer Ben Wilson explained why the company does not plan on divesting U.S. natural gas distribution assets, even as the company continues to exit its U.K. pipelines business.

      Wind-turbine makers put 'profits over volume' as orders decline

      The four largest turbine-makers from Europe and the U.S. recorded 44.3 GW of new orders in 2021, down 5.2% compared to 2020, as they prioritized profitability over market share in the face of inflationary pressure.

  • Deep Dives: ESG 

    • Climate resolutions top 'unprecedented' number of shareholder proposals in 2022

      Growing investor concern over corporate climate risks, coupled with frustration over government inaction, contributed to a surge in shareholder activism this proxy season.

  • This Week in M&A

The Big Number

Trending

Written and compiled by Louis Bacani

