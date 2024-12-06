India-based Fintech Firm Scales its Low-Latency Streaming Solution with High-Powered Charting

Against a backdrop of volatile market conditions and increased competition, companies around the world are looking for opportunities to improve operational efficiencies, cut costs and satisfy the demands of customers. Digital transformation offers the possibility of gaining an edge to operate successfully in today's environment.

This company provides a full spectrum of digital services for financial services institutions around the world. Its experienced team of technology experts helps clients do their business more efficiently, simpler and faster by engaging with them on everything digital, including user interface (UI) design, software development, platform modernization and product development.

When the company began 15 years ago, it invested heavily in building an in-house charting solution. As the company began to rapidly grow, members of the technology team started to look for an external charting solution that would fit their development needs and deliver high value to the client base by offering a world-class charting experience. They began the search for an appropriate partner.

“Rather than investing heavily on in-house charting tools and creating technical debt, ChartIQ was the easier route.”

— Chief Technology Architect

Pain Points

As the company began to expand and accelerate growth, it was clear that a new charting solution was needed that would fit the technology team's development needs, while delivering exceptional value to the client base. To support the effort, members of the technology team wanted to find a third-party firm that could:

Refresh the charting experience compared to the in-house offering.

Significantly enhance the overall charting capabilities.

Empower users with the capabilities to make informed decisions regarding their trading strategies.

Enable the technology team to focus on other product offerings and the overall experience.

Team members had heard that ChartIQ was a leader in premier charting in the financial services industry and worked with many of the biggest names in finance. They also knew that it would be possible to license the charting packages on a standalone basis, so they reached out to the ChartIQ team at S&P Global Market Intelligence ("Market Intelligence") to learn more.

The Solution

ChartIQ specialists from Market Intelligence described how ChartIQ serves as a complete infrastructure toolkit, boasting exceptional flexibility and seamless integration facilitated by a complete software development kit (SDK). The SDK comprises comprehensive APIs, ready-to-use production-grade user interface (UI) templates, sample implementations, optional add-on modules and extensive documentation. This advanced out-of-the-box functionality would enable the company to transcend conventional charts and provide customers with the ability to easily create custom data visualizations to capture actionable insights. By leveraging the HTML5 Charting Library, the technology team would be able to:

Quickly get to market Drop-in UI templates let clients differentiate their platforms. They can easily add interactive financial charts to their applications with a purpose-built SDK injection API and extensive documentation to create a fully customized platform to fit business-specific needs. The UI templates make it easy to install a financial chart in a matter of hours, and light customization, such as specific brand requirements, can be accomplished with minimal effort. Guidance from a client success team includes advice on implementation directly from the professionals who create and maintain the product. Offer a world-class experience for traders ChartIQ's data visualization and charting brings any financial dataset to life with interactive graphic displays. There are solutions for both time series and cross-sectional data, and multiple graphics can be linked together to create dynamic workflows. Work seamlessly on any platform ChartIQ's professional grade HTML5 Charting Library works seamlessly on any platform (i.e., mobile, web and desktop) or framework (e.g., Angular and React) using a single library. It is pure JavaScript and runs entirely within the browser. Companies often have at least one financial charting library for each platform or application they target, which means that developers have multiple code bases to maintain. With ChartIQ, users can write their code once and use it everywhere. Source data from any vendor ChartIQ can source data from any feed or vendor. This simplifies the data access process and brings all valuable data into one central interface and display. Satisfy traders on the go ChartIQ for mobile features everything users like about the web and desktop charting solution in an easy-to-install application optimized for iOS and Android. This includes 125 technical indicators, customizable drawing tools, an array of chart styles and more. Join a renowned set of clients Tier 1 banks and buy-side institutions, along with world-renowned financial service providers, use ChartIQ to deliver best-in-class financial charts for their clients. With security top of mind, and the technology stack to scale, ChartIQ has 350+ global clients and is found on millions of screens around the world.

Key Benefits

The technology team thought that ChartIQ was the most recommended and preferred charting solution for their company and subscribed to the offering. The chief technology architect said, "The extensive support and exhaustive documentation and examples offered by ChartIQ makes working with them developer-friendly. We were able to select what was needed for our clients."

Members of the technology team are benefiting from having:

An SDK and API approach for heterogeneous interfaces that they described as being "brilliantly designed for developers".

Ease of integration.

Lightweight, limited-sized mobile applications that provide great performance.

The team agreed that ChartIQ’s choice of technology and focused vision made them the best choice for a partner.