Greater China M&A By the Numbers: Q4 2022

In 2022, Greater China had 2284 M&A deals worth US$208.2bn. Comparing against 2021, the domestic and inbound volume showed a massive decline by 817 deals. The outbound volume, on the other hand, fell short by 30 deals. The decline is reflective of the adverse and restricting impact of COVID-19 in the overall Greater China economy.

In terms of aggregate transaction value, 2022 saw an overall 20.3% decrease from 2021 – domestic and inbound decreased by 14.5%, whereas outbound decreased by 51.6%. In 2022, the materials sector showed the most growth in deal value within domestic & inbound market. Other sectors with growth are energy, information technology, and consumer staples sectors, respectively in that order. For outbound market, only the energy sector displayed growth and it was by a huge 421.2%.