Greater China M&A by the Numbers: Q3 2022

In YTD 2022, Greater China had 1650 M&A deals worth US$153.9bn.

Comparing against YTD 2021, the domestic and inbound volume showed a significant decline by 773 deals. The outbound volume, on the other hand, was only short by 19 deals. The decline reflects the continuing negative impact of COVID-19 in the overall Greater China economy.

In terms of aggregate transaction value, YTD 2022 saw an overall 20.4% decrease from YTD 2021 – domestic and inbound decreased by 14.9%, whereas outbound decreased by 47.9%.