Greater China M&A by the Numbers: Q3 2022

  • In YTD 2022, Greater China had 1650 M&A deals worth US$153.9bn.
  • Comparing against YTD 2021, the domestic and inbound volume showed a significant decline by 773 deals. The outbound volume, on the other hand, was only short by 19 deals. The decline reflects the continuing negative impact of COVID-19 in the overall Greater China economy.
  • In terms of aggregate transaction value, YTD 2022 saw an overall 20.4% decrease from YTD 2021 – domestic and inbound decreased by 14.9%, whereas outbound decreased by 47.9%.
  • In YTD 2022, the information technology sector showed the most growth in deal value within domestic & inbound market, followed by consumer staples and financials sectors, respectively. For outbound market, only the materials sector displayed growth.

