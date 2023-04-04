 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/global-supply-chains-what-to-watch-in-q2-23.cshtml content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Global Supply Chains - What to Watch in Q2 '23
Podcast

Energy Evolution | Battery makers & miners turn to blockchain to solve transparency concerns, incentivize investment

Podcast

Energy Evolution | Hitting net-zero targets across industries, featuring 8 Rivers President Damian Beauchamp

Podcast

Energy Evolution | Funding the energy transition, with Jigar Shah of DOE's Loan Program Office

Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 109 Dealing with uncertainty in risk modeling


Global Supply Chains - What to Watch in Q2 '23

The global supply chain landscape is returning to "normal" conditions in the second quarter of 2023, with supplier delivery times improving and shipping rates at their lowest since September 2020. However, the second half of the year presents challenges, including the direction of corporate sourcing strategies, political tensions, and the implementation of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). The full article explores key trends and challenges for the global supply chain landscape in the coming months and can be read on the Connect platform.

EXPLORE OUR SUPPLY CHAIN INTELLIGENCE TOOLS & DATASETS

Learn more about Supply Chain Intelligence
Request Follow Up