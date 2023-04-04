The global supply chain landscape is returning to "normal" conditions in the second quarter of 2023, with supplier delivery times improving and shipping rates at their lowest since September 2020. However, the second half of the year presents challenges, including the direction of corporate sourcing strategies, political tensions, and the implementation of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). The full article explores key trends and challenges for the global supply chain landscape in the coming months and can be read on the Connect platform.



