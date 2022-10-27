Global M&A by the Numbers: Q3 2022

Global M&A activity experienced the slowest quarter in Q3 2022 since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. The aggregate deal value for the quarter was $443B, a -50% decline compared to Q2 and a -58% decline compared to Q3 2021. Corporates, investors, and advisors are still grappling with a multitude of challenges: global inflation and the knock-on effects of tighter financial conditions impacting deal financing, market volatility, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Explore our data to assess the M&A landscape