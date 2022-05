Explore a shaky start to 2022's M&A activity across regions and sectors. There was a pronounced downturn in total deal value and a decline in the number of Q1 deals as global concerns around inflation, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and rising pandemic cases in parts of the world dampened deal enthusiasm. The number of megadeals, greater than $5B, dropped to 24 in Q1 versus 30+ each quarter in 2021.

