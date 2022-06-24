Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks have historically been perceived as long-term indicators, so not materially impacting an issuer’s cash flow and funding ability. However, there is increasing evidence that ESG factors can affect credit risk and investment performance in the near term. ESG factors have often been intangible and building a more quantitative ESG framework can be a complex process for credit analysts.
So, now is the time to transform how you execute credit risk analysis by using a structured framework with ESG factors baked into the methodology. Here are five ways ESG is transforming traditional credit analysis.
- ESG Matters More Now. Due to the convergence of a changing climate, investors are aligning their portfolios with a focus on ESG. Physical risks are being affected by intensifying natural hazards, while transition risks are the costs associated with the move to a low carbon economy, which could be substantial.
- ESG Factors Are Directly Impacting Credit Quality Across All Sectors. All major sectors from large corporates to SMEs, sovereigns to local governments, banks to insurance, commercial real estate to project finance are directly experiencing credit impacts due to ESG. So far in 2022, 1 in 4 downgrades for the corporate, financial, and sovereign issuers at S&P Global Ratings was due to ESG factors[1].
- Systemic ESG Country and Sector/Industry Risk Factors Take on Added Importance. Macro factors, such as country and industry risk, form the basis of identifying the systemic risk of an entity.
- Entity-Specific Competitive Analysis Will Further Differentiate ESG Credit Risk. While systemic ESG risk factors are the starting point, entity-specific risk factors supply the drill down details that will further differentiate ESG credit risk.
- Isolating The Main ESG Factors Is The Key To Understanding The Impact On Credit Quality. Once these risk factors are isolated you should be able to identify an overall environmental, social, and governance assessment – separate from an overall credit score.
