Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks have historically been perceived as long-term indicators, so not materially impacting an issuer’s cash flow and funding ability. However, there is increasing evidence that ESG factors can affect credit risk and investment performance in the near term. ESG factors have often been intangible and building a more quantitative ESG framework can be a complex process for credit analysts.

So, now is the time to transform how you execute credit risk analysis by using a structured framework with ESG factors baked into the methodology. Here are five ways ESG is transforming traditional credit analysis.