Firms Realize the Value of Data Driven Decision Making

We also polled individuals on how important they think data will be in their organization either in the next 12 months or 12 months from now, and 90% of the respondents think that it will be more important. But why is this all important?

To illuminate perspectives on data-driven decision-making, we conducted our annual Voice of the Enterprise survey among individuals across industries who understand how their organization is using data, AI and analytics. When asked what percentage of their organization’s strategic decisions are data-driven, a little more than 25% said nearly all of their decision are driven by data, while 44% said most are.

When we asked respondents about the benefits they expect to receive from being more data-driven, business agility came first. Improving and automating business processes followed in second, and developing new products and services was third. All three individual answers are valid, but we put them under the banner of resiliency because they're each about sustainably moving an organization forward and leveraging data as they go.

That's not to say there aren't barriers to becoming a data-driven organization. Security invariably comes up when we ask people these kinds of questions. (Think back to the earlier point on regulating how data is stored, shared, and used.) The more firms use data as a strategic asset, the more important security becomes.

Data privacy has become increasingly important in the wake of GDPR and CCPA. Additionally, the integration of new data with existing or legacy data architecture is a major issue for so many organizations, but especially for financial services firms, given the current level of mergers and acquisitions taking place. When you acquire companies, you effectively acquire their systems and data. There's a lot of integration that needs to happen.