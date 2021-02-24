 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/fintech-intelligence-january-2021-newsletter content esgSubNav
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us
In This List
Blog

Fintech Intelligence: January 2021 Newsletter

Six trends shaping the industries and sectors we cover in 2021

Blog

TMT News & Insights: January 2021

Six trends shaping the industries and sectors we cover in 2021

Blog

2021 AI and machine learning outlook


Fintech Intelligence: January 2021 Newsletter

Despite the economic contraction amid COVID-19, electronic money payments are growing in at least three large Southeast Asian markets due to the popularity of reloadable wallets offered by popular e-commerce and ride-hailing firms.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo