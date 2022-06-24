S&P Global Market Intelligence has united with IHS Markit's Financial Services division. We're here to help our customers harness the volume and velocity of data in ways that unlock progress for us all. That all starts with essential intelligence.

In this three-part Q&A series, leaders from the combined organization of S&P Global and IHS Markit discuss our three pillars: Innovation, Partnership, and Intelligence. Second in this series is Intelligence.

What makes S&P Global’s intelligence essential and how does it help serve our customers?

Sarah Cottle – Research, Advisory, & Specialty Solutions: The essential intelligence that S&P Global provides is something we are all very proud of. Every day, we strive to bring the highest level of intelligence to customers that allows them to make decisions with conviction. Decisions they can stand by because of the level of expertise we channel into all of our products.

Brandon Newland – Private Markets Solutions: Essential intelligence is not just a data item by itself, it's telling the context. It's telling the story around what can be gleaned from this overall insight. It’s going beyond the numbers. Coloring in the shadows so the data isn’t just black and white. In other words, we put context around the data. We put the full puzzle together and link it with some our other assets. This method ultimately gives customers actionable insights they can trust.

Justine Iverson – Channels & Platforms: Providing essential intelligence to our customers enables them to answer their toughest questions. With so much data available now, every company is a data organization – whether you’re using third-party data, your own data, or client data to make decisions. As we think about enabling easier and better decision-making, we want to provide essential intelligence that confidently moves businesses forward.

Ed Chidsey – Data, Valuations, & Insights: Essential intelligence is multi-layered. It starts with data; you cannot deliver intelligence without data. But how you deliver data, how you provide insight into that data, and the technology platforms that you use, either internally or to deliver information out to customers, are key. We build the tools and analytics on top of it to really help customers understand and see the value of that data.

Victor Eng – Private Markets Solutions: Our customers rely on us for essential intelligence in the form of data that's high-quality and trustworthy. Additionally, customers can't get this data anywhere else. We deliver this data through flexible delivery channels, whether that's the S&P Capital IQ Pro desktop, data feeds, or software in order to make sure our customers are spending less time mining data and more time driving insights and creating value for their clients.

Warren Breakstone – Desktop & Channel Distribution: Our applied intelligence helps our customers uncover insights from an unrivaled breadth and depth of data. They can look at countries, sectors, and companies through economics, a credit supply chain, or ESG lens to understand market dynamics and opportunities by leveraging our highly differentiated data, robust analytical tools, and deep subject matter expertise. Essential intelligence comes through close connectivity with our clients. We collaborate with them to understand what their needs are at a deep level, to understand their workflows, and what opportunities they're seeking to pursue.

Kevin Bourne – Sustainable Finance: Providing essential intelligence is all about providing information to customers who otherwise would not have had the capabilities to uncover it themselves. Risk information has a time paradigm attached to it. For companies today, understanding risk in the very short time intraday is important but also understanding risk over time. Essential intelligence identifies risks in their supply chain in their operations. We have the tools and the capability to provide analysis on that essential intelligence while responding and reacting to challenges as they occur and also over a longer period of time.

