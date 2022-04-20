Expand Your Perspective: Credit, Risk, and Regulatory Solutions Q&A

Navigating today’s complex global financial markets with deeper intelligence and great agility is essential for all businesses. In this Q&A blog, leaders from the combined organization of S&P Global and IHS Markit describe how we are expanding perspectives through Credit, Risk, and Regulatory Solutions. See how you can manage the full spectrum of your risk and compliance exposure.

When you think about the future of credit and risk — how can we help clients?

Whit McGraw — Credit and Risk Solutions:

The need for robust credit risk solutions has never been greater with COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, and climate-related concerns. We have responded with tools to analyze the financial stability of privately held companies, scenario models to evaluate the impact of climate change on credit risk, and more.

Joanna Reis — Credit and Risk Solutions:

Assessing credit risks was once the domain of financial services firms. Now, it’s essential for all businesses looking for creditworthy counterparties. As the climate, cybersecurity, and other concerns take hold, client needs are expanding.

Mark Findlay — Credit and Risk Solutions:

Financial risk analytics remains one of the most complex market segments with increasing risk exposures and spending annually. Our industry-leading products and solutions stand ready to help our customers stay ahead in this constantly evolving market.

Yvonne Kunihira-Davidson — Regulatory Solutions:

Our clients need to meet increasingly complex regulations with limited resources. We provide data, technology, consulting, and managed services that allow our clients to scale and streamline their compliance processes in a cost-effective way.

How will we partner with clients in this space to drive innovation?

Mark Findlay — Credit and Risk Solutions:

We continue to innovate rapidly, working closely with our customers to introduce new risk measures, modelling techniques, and machine learning for performance and scale as we head towards real-time risk and advanced scenario analysis capabilities.

Yvonne Kunihira-Davidson — Regulatory Solutions:

We identify common needs across our client base, so we can create solutions that benefit all. Our teams have worked with several consortiums worldwide to harness the power of the largest financial institutions to design a robust risk framework and drive adoption across their combined supply chains. This collective approach has enabled all institutions and their clients to realize the significant cost and risk management benefits.

Joanna Reis — Credit and Risk Solutions:

We operate under a ‘client first’ philosophy and reach out to understand industry challenges to help shape a responsive product development roadmap. We also look to provide flexibility leading to reduced costs for our customers, from plug-in solutions into their risk infrastructure to a fully managed service solution.

Whit McGraw — Credit and Risk Solutions:

New, innovative solutions are in high demand, and working alongside our clients to help solve some of their biggest challenges is central to who we are.

How do you think we are expanding perspectives across our new combined company?

Joanna Reis — Credit and Risk Solutions:

Innovative thinking will be critical with the merger as we bring together complementary products. For example, we will now have credit ratings and fixed-income pricing, risk models, and workflows. Many opportunities lie ahead to work with clients to harness our collective creativity.

Whit McGraw — Credit and Risk Solutions:

The merger presents an exciting opportunity to deliver additional value with our combined best-in-class credit risk capabilities. Together, we will continue to be relentlessly focused on helping clients solve their most pressing challenges.

Yvonne Kunihira-Davidson — Regulatory Solutions:

The merger provides access to additional high-quality data to enrich our solutions further. For example, we will expand our KYC services to include credit risk reviews and enhance our compliance tools with data on corporate hierarchies, supplier relationships, and more. The combined organization can do much to help our clients address their most-pressing risk and regulatory compliance challenges.

Mark Findlay — Credit and Risk Solutions:

By combining our world class data, products, and services, we will gain further perspectives and business critical insights into the world’s evolving relationship with Data and Analytics, allowing our new company to have a wider positive impact on our customers and the markets we serve.