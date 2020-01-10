European And U.S. Children Are Growing Up On SVOD TV Programming

Kagan European and U.S. Consumer Insights surveys have found that the majority of internet households with pre-teenage children subscribe to at least once online subscription video (SVOD) service, in part, for the kids TV programming. Across the seven surveyed countries, only two in ten parents indicated that their children do not watch online SVOD content, over half of which do not subscribe to any SVOD services.

The survey findings highlight that children worldwide are increasingly growing up viewing online, on-demand TV programming; forever changing consumer TV viewing behavior, as well as parenting. To put this in perspective, the chart below illustrates the variance between the percentage of pre-teen households with children watching live TV and the percentage with children watching online SVOD content. In Poland, for instance, 83% of children watch live TV programming compared to 53% that watch online SVOD, a 30 ppt variance. Children’s TV viewing in Italy, Germany and France is also skewed toward live TV. However, in the U.K., U.S. and Sweden, the percentage of households with children viewing online SVOD is nearly matches those watching live TV.

The shift to on-demand video services is also changing how parents oversee their children’s TV entertainment. For example, approximately half of households with children surveyed in Europe and the U.S. indicated they typically allow their children to choose what they watch on TV. On-demand TV programming allows parents to control what content their children view, with approximately two-thirds of pre-teen households in the U.K. and U.S. reporting they use some form of parent controls to restrict access. Poland is the most restrictive with 71% using parental controls, while only 42% of pre-teen households use parental controls in Sweden. In addition, the majority of surveyed pre-teen households across Europe and the U.S. said they have rules that limit daily TV viewing hours for their children.