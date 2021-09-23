 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/essential-government-regulatory-insights-july-2021 content esgSubNav

Essential Government & Regulatory Insights July 2021
Welcome to the July issue. In this issue, we spotlight pending U.S. cyber rules, projections for utilities with Biden's net zero carbon goals, climate-related stress tests, PPP loans excess liquidity, a use case on critical supply chain intelligence and more insightful analysis on the effects of coronavirus on the regulatory, geopolitical and economic landscape.

