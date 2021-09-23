Welcome to the July issue. In this issue, we spotlight pending U.S. cyber rules, projections for utilities with Biden's net zero carbon goals, climate-related stress tests, PPP loans excess liquidity, a use case on critical supply chain intelligence and more insightful analysis on the effects of coronavirus on the regulatory, geopolitical and economic landscape.
Essential Government & Regulatory Insights July 2021
Essential Government & Regulatory Insights June 2021
Anticipate the Unknown Go Beyond Fundamentals to Uncover Early Signs of Private Company Credit Deterioration
Taking Loss Given Default Estimation to the Next Level: An Aspiration for All Creditors, Not Just Banks
Anticipate the Unknown A Fundamentals Approach to Detect Early Signs of Private Company Credit Deterioration