Essential Credit Intelligence Powers Razor-Sharp Assessments

A large Asia conglomerate with operations around the world produces a wide range of industrial products for different customer segments. Customers receive credit terms that enable them to make purchases on account. In turn, they provide letters of guarantee from their banks that promise to meet any financial obligation should they be unable to pay. This makes the creditworthiness of the banks themselves critically important, since they take on all the risk. The Accounting & Finance team at one of the firm’s divisions located in Singapore is charged with monitoring the credit health of the hundreds of banks their customers use. The team felt they needed to upgrade their existing platform to automate all data gathering and provide a better and sophisticated early-warning system that would enable them to quickly react to developments that could affect the firm’s bottom line. As a result, they began discussions with the commercial team at S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence) in the fall of 2017.
