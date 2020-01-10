 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/early-q4-19-results-point-to-6-million-plus-multichannel-subscriber-drop-in-2019 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Early Q4'19 Results Point To 6 Million-Plus Multichannel Subscriber Drop In 2019

COVID-19 Impact Will Shrink Number Of New US Smart City Projects

Poland's Broadband Revs Shot Up 40% In '18-'19 With Rising Speeds

Broadband-Only Homes Near 30% of U.S. Households in Q2'20

Diversity and Inclusion in IT – Plenty of Positive Intent, but a Long Way to Go...


Early Q4'19 Results Point To 6 Million-Plus Multichannel Subscriber Drop In 2019

Fourth-quarter losses for the top operators historically accounting for nearly 93% of the traditional multichannel universe suggest overall sector losses are likely to top last year's record decline by more than 50%.

Combined, Altice USA, Charter, Comcast, Cox Communications, DIRECTV, DISH Network, U-verse and Verizon Fios lost 1.5 million traditional video subscribers in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019, bringing the group of eight's full-year 2019 losses to 5.7 million.

SNL Image

The top operators' fourth-quarter losses contributed to an overall erosion of 6.9% for the group in 2019. This compares to a 4.0% decline in 2018, marking the group's fourth consecutive year of accelerating losses. Of note, removing the largest drag on the listed operators' performance, DIRECTV brings the group's annual decline down to 3.9%, or a 2.5 million drop in absolute residential and commercial subscriptions.

Given the weight of the group in the industry, an overall-universe drop tracking closely to the 7% mark is likely. This would put traditional multichannel losses above 6 million for the year, compared to 4 million in 2018 and 3.6 million in 2017.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo
  • Blog

Traditional Multichannel Video Plummets in Rural Areas

Learn more
  • Already a client?

Q3 traditional video decline hits nearly 1.9 million amid modest virtual gains

Learn more
  • Already a client?

Satellite services face protracted decline in DBS outlook

Learn more