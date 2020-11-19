 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/complying-with-international-financial-reporting-standard-ifrs-9 content
Complying with International Financial Reporting Standard IFRS 9

The IFRS 9 accounting standard now requires firms to factor in future expected credit losses to calculate provisions for investment portfolios, loan books, and trade receivables. This change calls for forward-looking analytics, introducing new challenges in terms of data availability, modeling, and reporting. A South East Asian bank needed to comply with IFRS 9 by the end of 2018, and was looking for a viable solution that could be quickly implemented and used to credibly explain its credit risk assessments to regulators and auditors.

Complying with International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 9

