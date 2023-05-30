Central European Broadcaster Monetizes Content with a New Online Streaming Service

Over-the-top (OTT) is going global as the streaming model continues to evolve.[1] Netflix and Hulu set the stage for the streaming revolution in the U.S. over a decade ago, and operators around the world are now embracing the direct-to-consumer (D2C) model. Tech titans such as Amazon, Apple and Alphabet are squaring off against network owners and media giants such as Comcast, Disney, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, while Roku and Samsung have also entered the fray.

The OTT model itself is evolving past subscription video to encompass ad-supported tiers, as well as free, ad-supported TV (FAST) services, such as Peacock and Pluto TV. This evolution presents both challenges and opportunities for broadcasters, networks and media owners around the world as they look to leverage their assets and adapt to consumers who increasingly opt to stream entertainment, sports and news programming.

This broadcaster headquartered in Central Europe was looking for attractive opportunities in the digital content distribution space. Its strategy team, responsible for defining the product value proposition and content distribution plan, lacked access to detailed and reliable data needed to effectively align the company's new OTT service offering with market needs. Members of the team wanted to find a trusted data and research provider to support their go-to-market efforts.

Pain Points The broadcaster planned to launch an online streaming service and required intelligence that would support its decisions around the overall product value proposition. This included market and competitive information to help define the appropriate business model, content distribution strategy, product marketing plan and additional features, such as Ultra HD 4K content. The strategy team needed an information provider that could offer: Deep sector insights on Internet media and OTT services, including subscriber and revenue benchmarks with a five-year forward projection, content analysis, regulatory environment information and pricing.

including subscriber and revenue benchmarks with a five-year forward projection, content analysis, regulatory environment information and pricing. Consumer Insights survey data and analysis on the TMT sector covering six European markets.

on the TMT sector covering six European markets. Access to video on demand data (VoD) and programming catalogues to assess content being provided by competitors.

to assess content being provided by competitors. Country-level forecasting models to fully understand the landscape, including broadcast, cable, satellite and Internet Protocol television (IPTV).

to fully understand the landscape, including broadcast, cable, satellite and Internet Protocol television (IPTV). An analysis of trends for international and local TV networks and their evolving online streaming strategies and business models. The company was aware of S&P Global Market Intelligence's ("Market Intelligence") technology, media and telecom research and contacted the firm to learn more about its offering. The Solution Market Intelligence specialists discussed how D2C seems to have become the preferred OTT business model as more content providers launch their own D2C services and as competition and rising costs often lead to M&A opportunities. They then described how their interactive OTT database, real-time news and world-renowned research provides an unparalleled perspective on the video ecosystem – including critical analysis of rapid market shifts, technologies and strategies that support online video and its expansion. This would enable the strategy team to: Stay ahead of the curve with global media research Market Intelligence's economic models, industry projections and expert analysis from the global media team are vital for navigating the digital media economy. Users can access detailed insights on TV networks, technology, multichannel/Pay TV, film/TV programming and more. They can also take a dive deep into broadcast data, including station-level valuations, FCC spectrum auctions and retransmission revenue projections, or explore mobile projections and wireless license portfolios. Benchmark a country's Pay TV, broadband, online video and mobile subscribers Quantitative and qualitative analysis and forecasts include: nbsp; 75+ market geography profiles that flesh out market dynamics, including the total addressable market, affordability metrics and average revenue per subscriber metrics with historical and forecast data.

Details on 550+ global operators, providing insights on market share, net additions, subscribers and subscriber growth for mobile, Pay TV, broadband and fixed voice. View country-level analysis for market sizing and entry strategies Global OTT subscriber models enable users to assess OTT profiles and subscriber trends and analyze TV and film content by market. Details include: VoD and OTT data and analysis for select VoD/OTT libraries.

OTT company reports.

OTT market reports.

S&P proprietary OTT subscriber and market share estimates. Look closely at European networks TV network models help users understand the cash flow models of European TV networks and obtain unique insights into affiliate fees, advertising revenues and programming expense. This includes: 600 proprietary TV network models for Pay TV and broadcast television networks.

TV network cash flow models with five-year forecasts that enable users to: Benchmark financial performance and distribution scope at a country level. Screen for potential M&A targets. Evaluate key metrics, including affiliate fee, original and acquired programming costs and cash flow margins.

Understand media consumption preferences and behavior in a given market Consumer insights provide actionable information on: OTT entities, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Crackle.

Multiscreen viewing trends by age, income, device ownership and video/broadband package.

Connected device video, TV app and multiscreen owner demographics, usage and consumption patterns. Analyse and benchmark advertising expenditure forecast Access bi-annual forecast of global advertising expenditures delivered in collaboration with Magna Global USA, Inc.[2] Details include: Global, regional and market-specific ad spend, growth rates and market shares.

nbsp; Annual historical data and five-year forecasts on net advertising spend for 70 markets and 18 mediums. The mediums are newspaper, magazines, radio, traditional outdoor, digital outdoor, cinema, free TV, Pay TV and digital. These are broken into social, display, video and search, each split further into desktop and mobile. Multiscreen viewing trends are reported by age, income, device ownership and video/broadband package. Key Benefits With detailed and reliable information on the current online streaming market and the overall video and broadband market, members of the strategy team would be better positioned to align their new offering with market realities. The team subscribed to the offering to automate its assessments of market dynamics and gain insight into critical information typically not publicly available. The team is now benefiting from having access to: Extensive media coverage , including advertising, TV networks, film and TV programming, broadcast, multichannel/Pay TV, Internet media and OTT.

, including advertising, TV networks, film and TV programming, broadcast, multichannel/Pay TV, Internet media and OTT. Insights on competitors before entering new markets.

before entering new markets. Successful pricing strategies and revenue models. Click here to explore some of the datasets mentioned in this Case Study. [1] "2023 Research Agenda Global Media Research", [2] Magna is an independent third-party firm and is not affiliated with S&P Global or any of its divisions.

S&P Global Market Intelligence.