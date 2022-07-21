Webinar Rewind: Balance Sheet Strategy in an Unusual Rate Environment

Bank resilience to market shocks isn’t down to owning a crystal ball. After all, who would have predicted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine? Instead, it boils down to sound fundamentals and effective risk management – identifying risk exposures and stress testing the bank’s balance sheet through a range of rising and falling interest rate scenarios.

As with any year, 2022 has brought its share of momentous yet unanticipated events. The shock invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February, an event that has triggered further chaos across vital supply chains, from oil and gas to wheat, blindsided many in the financial community. But, bankers and other financial analysts will never be able to accurately predict and position for these types of event. For all the ‘out-of-the-blue’ events you do successfully forecast, you’re bound to be caught off-guard by others.

A much smarter strategy, according to Jason Elder, Partner and Managing Director of Corporate Strategy at Performance Trust Capital Partners is to prepare and plan for all manner of scenarios, taking as a starting point a fundamental recognition of who you are as a bank, and, understanding your risk profile. Jason shared his thoughts with S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Principal Analyst, Nathan Stovall, at the recent Community Bankers Conference held in May 2022.

When Performance Trust Capital Partners first engage with a bank client, Jason shared, they will carefully assess a bank’s risk profile, modelling a range of rate-based changes to discover where stresses exist.

According to Jason, most banks are highly asset sensitive, performing much better in a rising rate environment, enjoying improved net interest margins (NIM) and better earnings and value. Low rates, on the other hand, will be damaging “as Kryptonite is to Superman”, driving down NIM. The longer the exposure to such an environment, the worse the damage.

There are other banks that, through a different investment approach, will have protected themselves from dramatic changes in interest rates, though by that same token, are generally less well positioned to capitalize on rising rates. Neither approach is necessarily better than the other. What is paramount is to identify who you are as a bank and how well you can cope with or capitalize on sudden rate changes.

Doing this involves the use of detailed mathematical methods to model absent credit effects, earnings, and value in different interest rate scenarios. Such models must also be backed up with regular board-level meetings to continually monitor and assess investment strategies and balance sheet vulnerabilities.

Offering a recent case study, Jason shared, “We had a bank in our offices. They were very asset sensitive, meaning they did well when rates ran up but were very vulnerable as rates went down, and they had not capitalized on the previous lower rate environment. So for them [it was] very, very appropriate to think about insurance against rates down”.

Jason urges all banks to undertake this stress testing exercise to measure just how damaging a low-rate environment can be. What’s more, Jason suggested, it’s important to be mindful that in the U.S., there exists a bottom rate bias “even though in Europe, they've been negative for 15 years. In Japan, they've been negative since I was in college, since 1988.” The idea of such a rate dive in the United States isn’t so far-fetched.

Digging into the topic of loan structuring, the question was put to Jason as to whether bank managers typically think enough about the dangers of possible rate swings and the risk exposure this can entail.

“If you're making 10-year loans…commercial loans with no prepayment penalties at all, if you’re just sort of following that pool of loans through its natural life [you need to ask] what are the consequences of that.” Customers with good credit may well walk off, attracted by more competitive bank offerings elsewhere, leaving customers who cannot do that for whatever reason. In other words, an adverse whittling of a bank’s customer base takes place. Good customers walk, less good customers remain.

This outflow may be lessened with the implementation of a proximate prepayment penalty, Jason recommends. True enough, the very idea of it is odious to many community banks who fear their customers will protest, even riot, but as Joe states, “there’s a price point at which they will do it.”

Switching away from the theme of assets to talk more about liabilities and core deposit franchises, Jason observed a clear-cut difference between the well-established community banks, most of which have good core deposit franchises, to those which have not been in business for so long and which often do not have a great core deposit franchise. How can you tell if that’s you? “Well, you look at your peer group and your cost of funds is 50 basis points higher, I mean that's a good clue that you don't have a great deposit franchise.”

Jason concedes it is harder to manage a deposit franchise as a relatively young bank compared with say a 100-year-old institution, especially given the cost of funds in the present day. But he observes that in a circumstance where a bank is paying a higher rate in terms of cost of funds, it will likely also be running hotter on the loan side.

For these banks, which tend to have higher loan-to-asset ratios, danger lurks in their weakened rate resiliency compared to more established firms. Concluding a theme Jason touched upon throughout the talk, he offered the advice that “if that's your story, you just need to know who you are”, because knowing who you are means knowing where you stand.