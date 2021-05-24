Automizing and Centralizing a Database Feed

Data silos can be very inefficient, preventing multiple groups within an organization from having easy access to the same set of information needed for a range of purposes. This commercial and investment bank wanted to create a centralized database to house details on the firm's counterparties (click here to read more). This would be made available to different user groups and locations throughout the world. The initiative started with the credit risk department that was looking to automate the retrieval of detailed financial information to support a large number of analysts who were running internal risk management models. The trade finance group became involved, as well, wanting to leverage this data to help assess the creditworthiness of potential clients seeking loans to import and export goods.