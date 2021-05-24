 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/automizing-and-centralizing-a-database-feed content esgSubNav
Log in to other products

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us
In This List
Blog

Automizing and Centralizing a Database Feed
Blog

Global console, mobile and PC gaming drives $175B in content revenue in 2020

Blog

Can We Uncover The Subtext Behind Credit Ratings Research Part II

Blog

Essential Energy Insights - March 2021

Blog

Essential Metals & Mining Insights - March 2021


Automizing and Centralizing a Database Feed

Highlights

See how we helped a large bank create a centralized database to house details on the firm's counterparties and automate the retrieval of detailed financial information.

Data silos can be very inefficient, preventing multiple groups within an organization from having easy access to the same set of information needed for a range of purposes. This commercial and investment bank wanted to create a centralized database to house details on the firm's counterparties (click here to read more). This would be made available to different user groups and locations throughout the world. The initiative started with the credit risk department that was looking to automate the retrieval of detailed financial information to support a large number of analysts who were running internal risk management models. The trade finance group became involved, as well, wanting to leverage this data to help assess the creditworthiness of potential clients seeking loans to import and export goods.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo
  • Read the full report

Automizing and Centralizing a Database Feed

Read More