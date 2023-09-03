Australia M&A by the Numbers: Q4 2022

In Q4 2022, there were 348 M&A deals in Australia worth US$23.7 billion, and the transaction value decreased by 52.2% compared with Q4 2021. The most significant decrease in total transaction value was from the Outbound M&A market, representing a 87.5% decline.

Compared with YTD 2021, in YTD 2022, domestic and outbound M&A markets had decreased drastically in total transactional value. Similarly, inbound M&A market had shown a decrease in the total transaction value by -31.0%. Total domestic transaction value decreased the most (-80.0%), contributed mainly by a drop in utilities, information technology, and industrial sectors.