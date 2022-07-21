 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/australia-ma-by-the-numbers-q2-2022 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Australia M&A by the Numbers: Q2 2022
Blog

Perspectives from China: Chinese M&A in 2022

Blog

Japan M&A By the Numbers: Q1 2022

Blog

Equity & SPAC Issuance Drop Again, H1 2022 Figures Down Year over Year

Podcast

Golden Record | Episode 02: Are Recession Concerns Inflated?


Australia M&A by the Numbers: Q2 2022

For Q2 2022, Australia witnessed 348 M&A transactions with USD 27.3 billion in total transaction value. Compared to Q2 2021, Q2 2022 saw a decrease in both M&A deal counts and transaction value by 29.4%, and 15.5%, respectively.

Domestic, inbound and outbound markets all saw a large drop in aggregate transaction value by 41.0%, 51.1% and 35.0%, respectively, for YTD 2022 compared to YTD 2021.

YTD 2022, the information technology sector showed the largest increase in the outbound market, and communication services and consumer staples had a significant decrease in the inbound market.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo
  • Request Demo

Our data can help you assess the M&A landscape

Click here
  • Blog

Global M&A by the Numbers: Q2 2022

Read more
  • Blog

Australia M&A by the Numbers: Q1 2022

Read more