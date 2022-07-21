Australia M&A by the Numbers: Q2 2022

For Q2 2022, Australia witnessed 348 M&A transactions with USD 27.3 billion in total transaction value. Compared to Q2 2021, Q2 2022 saw a decrease in both M&A deal counts and transaction value by 29.4%, and 15.5%, respectively.
Domestic, inbound and outbound markets all saw a large drop in aggregate transaction value by 41.0%, 51.1% and 35.0%, respectively, for YTD 2022 compared to YTD 2021.
YTD 2022, the information technology sector showed the largest increase in the outbound market, and communication services and consumer staples had a significant decrease in the inbound market.
