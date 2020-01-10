 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/as-coronavirus-shutters-theaters-how-low-will-2020-box-office-go content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List
S&P Global Market Intelligence

As Coronavirus Shutters Theaters, How Low Will 2020 Box Office Go?

COVID-19 Impact Will Shrink Number Of New US Smart City Projects

Poland's Broadband Revs Shot Up 40% In '18-'19 With Rising Speeds

Broadband-Only Homes Near 30% of U.S. Households in Q2'20

Diversity and Inclusion in IT – Plenty of Positive Intent, but a Long Way to Go...


As Coronavirus Shutters Theaters, How Low Will 2020 Box Office Go?

The domestic box office year started with great promise as weekly box office posted growth in six of the first seven weeks of 2020. While things were going well in the U.S., the coronavirus was severely impacting international markets, particularly in China, where billions of box office dollars have been lost amid theater closures.

International theater closures prompted studios to delay releases of some of their major films. The most notable of these are "No Time to Die," moving from April 10, 2020, to Nov. 25, 2020, and Disney's "Mulan," which was pulled from its March 27, 2020, release date.

The tide began to turn in late February/early March when domestic weekly box office dropped about 12% in weeks eight and nine before falling 45.3% in week 10 as fear of the coronavirus began to spread. Finally, in week 11, the domestic box office plummeted 57.3% to $88.7 million and had one of the worst weekends in decades.

Shortly after the box office drop, the government announced guidance regarding social distancing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Theaters responded by reducing auditorium capacity to 50%. The government then updated its guidance to keep gatherings to 10 people or fewer, and theaters were forced to make the difficult — and unprecedented — call to close all of their theaters. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Regal Cinemas Inc., Cinemark Holdings Inc. and many other theater chains have closed their doors for an undetermined amount of time. AMC was the only theater chain to provide a possible timeline of six to 12 weeks.

This undoubtedly will lead to a significant loss in box office ticket sales. In 2019, weeks 12-17 garnered $1.34 billion in ticket sales. Weeks 12-25 put up $3.34 billion in box office ticket sales. With no clear timeline for reopening theaters and no sense of what the major studios will do with their films, the future of the box office is extremely murky.

NBCUniversal Media LLC's Universal Pictures has opted to release its animated film "Trolls World Tour" on video on demand on April 10, 2020, at a $19.99. The studio is also putting its films "The Hunt," "The Invisible Man" and "Emma," which were in theaters, on VOD for $19.99 as early as March 20, 2020.

Sony Pictures is following suit by releasing "Bloodshot," which debuted in theaters March 13, 2020, for purchase on digital platforms March 24, 2020. Chances are, most studios are going to hold on to their films and give them a new theatrical release date when theaters reopen.

There are numerous directions the 2020 box office year could take, and we created several scenarios to reflect what could happen. In the first scenario, we calculated varying percentages of admissions declines and an assumption that the box office would return to a normal state in 2021. A 20% drop in admissions would bring the projected 2020 box office down to $9.03 billion — a $2.19 billion decline from 2019. A 30% drop in admissions would lead to a drop in the 2020 box office by $3.32 billion to $7.90 billion. A 40% drop in admissions would bring 2020 box office down to $6.77 billion and a 50% drop in admissions would have the 2020 box office plummeting to $5.64 billion.

SNL Image

In the next scenario, we used the same percentages for calculating declines in admissions but altered the rebound in 2021. In 2021, we assumed admissions would only be 75% of what we considered a full recovery in the previous scenario. There could be lingering hesitancy to return to theaters, leading to lower attendance. Numerous films could also have halted production because of the coronavirus. If film productions experience a significant delay, there may not be enough films in theaters to draw back large crowds. In this scenario, total 2021 box office would only climb to nearly $8.51 billion and make 2020 and 2021 the two lowest-grossing years since 2000 at $7.55 billion and 2001 at $8.14 billion.

SNL Image

The final scenario is probably what could be considered the best-case scenario: 2020 admissions would only drop 20% as theaters close for no more than six weeks, most major releases would be rescheduled for later in 2020 and production on new films resumed without significant delays. This could also lead to a few major hit films getting added to the 2021 calendar, like Universal already did with "F9," thereby helping to propel 2021 box office to a record high of approximately $11.92 billion.

SNL Image

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo
  • Already a client?

KBOX Week 11: Coronavirus pushes box office to low not seen since 2001

Learn more
  • Already a client?

AMC closes all US theaters over coronavirus concerns

Learn more