An M&A Advisory Firm Capitalizes on Dealmaking Activity with Deep Data
The M&A team at this U.S.-based firm was looking to capitalize on record M&A demand and build a robust pipeline of potential sellers. Team members wanted to invest more in the data and analytical tools they had available to help identify attractive middle market opportunities and find appropriate buyers at appealing transaction values.

Read our case study to see how the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform helped this bank meet their challenges.

