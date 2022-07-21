A University Adds Aftermarket Research to Its Student Toolkit

Many students and faculty members are attracted to universities that are known for introducing new courses and innovative teaching methods that provide real-world learning experiences. As data-driven analysis continues to be more sophisticated across disciplines, it is not surprising that offering access to the same information and tools used by professionals in the workplace is playing an increasingly important role in giving universities a competitive edge.

The head librarian at this U.S.-based university was well aware of today's realities and recognized the importance of providing students with learning experiences that would prepare them for their jobs of choice. For finance students, she saw the need to offer Wall Street-level data and analytical tools to enhance their understanding of important financial concepts, trends and workflows. The school was already a subscriber to a number of S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) services, and the head librarian was interested in seeing how the offering could be further embellished.