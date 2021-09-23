A Telecom Company Relies on Deep Data to Chart its Future Strategy

Pain Points

Members of the strategic planning team were preparing the company’s five-year business plan and did not have an efficient process in place to gather and analyze the detailed information they needed for the sectors being served. They realized it was critical to acquire capabilities from a third-party provider of data and analytical tools to automate their workflows and regularly produce valuable insights for senior management. In particular, they wanted to:

Understand market developments and potential risks and opportunities for the business.

Assess the competitive landscape and do peer group comparisons to evaluate relative strengths and weaknesses.

Take a look at M&A activity in the space, including deal trends and comparables

Evaluate emerging technologies, often being introduced by privately held companies.

Confidently project demand and revenue growth potential in sub-technology sectors.

The team spoke with S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) about different capabilities in this area.



The Solution

Market Intelligence described the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform, a single source for a powerful array of financial data, aftermarket research, and analytics. The web-based platform combines deep information on companies and markets worldwide with robust tools for analysis, idea generation, and workflow management. The capabilities of 451 Research were also discussed. This is a group within Market Intelligence that provides insights across nine channels that are aligned to the prevailing topics and technologies driving digital transformation. Kagan capabilities were also covered. This is another research function within Market Intelligence that provides analysis of the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. These capabilities would enable the strategic planning team to:

Assess financials for both public and private companies The Premium Financials dataset provides standardized data for more than 5,000 financial, supplemental, and industry-specific data items for 150,000+ companies globally, including 95,000+ active and inactive companies across multiple industries.[1] Data is available at numerous frequencies and point-in-time representations of a financial period include press releases, original filings, and restatements. Private Company Data covers 16 million private companies around the globe, 10 million with financial statements, and 500,000+ early-stage companies supported by data from Crunchbase. See what the market thinks about industries and companies The Aftermarket Research collection features more than 30 million reports from 1,800+ global investment research providers, including small- to middle-market brokers,[2] to help users gain essential perspectives on the companies, sectors, and industries they track. Stay informed about TMT developments Kagan provides in-depth coverage of the global TMT sector, with research reports, data, and forecasts, plus: Analysis of media companies, trends, and industry dynamics for pay TV, VOD, broadband, broadcast, TV networks, mobile, film, content, and media technology.

Global telecom company profiles with estimated, and forecasted financials, qualitative analysis, subscriber tracking, revenue sources, and TV and VOD programming.

Country-level analysis covering cable, fiber, satellite, mobile, IPTV, DTT, OTT, advertising, piracy, and affordability with historical and 10-year forecast data for video and broadband subscribers, revenues, and ARPU.

Technology coverage of broadband network infrastructure, set top boxes, middleware, online video platforms, recommendation engines, ad-tech, game consoles, smart TVs, smartphones, AR/VR, IoT, and smart speakers.

Mobile technology research in mobile towers, spectrum, 5G, small cells, smartphones, connected car, and Wi-Fi routers. Understand technology trends 451 Research Market Monitor & Forecast provides size, share, and forecast data for evolving technology markets. The service exploits 451 analysts’ insight into both startups and established technology vendors to provide a deep and unified view of some of the most disruptive segments in the enterprise and the supply-side of mobile technology. 451 Research Technology & Business Insight provides a holistic view, coupled with detailed perspectives, into key market drivers. It is designed to complement the Market Insight service that offers concise and ongoing daily analysis of the impact of innovation, disruption, and change in the enterprise IT marketplace and vendor ecosystem. Follow technology deals 451 Research M&A KnowledgeBase is a valuation database of 60,000+[3] tech transactions, plus proprietary intelligence on private companies from inception through liquidity from the collective primary research of 100+ industry analysts. Supported by intuitive visualization tools, KnowledgeBase encapsulates a wealth of information across the lifecycle of privately held technology companies providing deep insight on some of the most dynamic and disruptive emerging companies in the technology market. Target the enterprise segment 451 Research Voice of the Enterprise provides rapid, relevant, and predictive insight on customer sentiment, technology choices, and spending plans covering key technology segments driving digital transformation. Each survey focuses on a particular theme, such as budgets and spending, workflows and key projects, and vendor evaluations.

Key Benefits

The strategic planning group quickly saw the benefits of leveraging the capabilities of Market Intelligence to better manage the current business, while identifying opportunities to invest in innovative solutions for the future. They subscribed to all the services mentioned above and are now able to:

Easily screen companies and transactions using the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform to produce peer comparisons as well as financial models using Excel ® templates.

Quickly gain access to thousands of analyst reports from well-known brokerage houses and market research providers to obtain in-depth company and industry analyses.

Stay informed about the TMT competitive landscape, growth prospects, issues, and challenges.

Review technology deal trends, comparables, and proprietary 451 estimates to use as a valuable benchmark when assessing potential investments.

Formulate important product investment strategies to target the enterprise segment.

Save time and improve workflows with a one-stop data solution.

Tap into ongoing support to address questions as needed.

