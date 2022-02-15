A Telecom Company Hones Internal Capabilities to Supercharge its Growth Strategy

There is a global trend underway by telecom companies to reduce costs and focus on connectivity and fixed-mobile convergence, particularly high revenue fiber and 5G services.1 Emerging markets are no exception, as the largest telecom companies in the region continue to look for new revenue streams to further diversify their businesses. The corporate development team at this large telecom company in the region is responsible for enhancing the company’s performance by identifying and vetting appropriate M&A candidates to support the long-term growth strategy. At the same time, the IR team is responsible for monitoring the competitive landscape and ongoing activities of important peer groups. Both teams needed easier access to a comprehensive set of data that would enable them to stay ahead of industry developments and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Pain Points

The corporate development team had been outsourcing a great deal of analysis to thirdparty consultants. The new head of the group wanted to build in-house capabilities to track disruptive trends, understand industry and competitive dynamics, perform valuations and assess risks. This would require ready access to: • Public company financials, estimates, ownership and transaction data, plus comparable operational metrics for global telecom players. • Extensive private company data. • Deep technology, media and telecom (TMT) insights, including mobile and tower projections, plus details on spectrum auctions and tower deals. • Signs of potential credit deterioration for rated and unrated companies. • Timely breaking news for TMT and the markets being served. • A powerful, yet easy-to-use, desktop platform for data retrieval, display and analysis. • High-touch support to assist the team in the transition to in-house capabilities. This information would also meet the needs of the IR team. Working together, the teams contacted S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) to discuss how the firm could assist.

The Solution

Market Intelligence specialists discussed a wide range of data, analytical tools, news and research ‒ all available on the powerful S&P Capital IQ Pro platform. Users can: access extensive financial and industry-specific datasets; easily screen and do deep dives on acquisition targets, competitors and peers; review sector-focused news and be alerted about important developments; export information to Excel to quickly build presentations; and much more. The specialists also discussed Kagan, a research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence that provides data, research, forecasts and analysis for a number of TMT sectors. This includes mobile, internet media, advertising, multichannel/pay-TV and more.