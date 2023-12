Credit specialists from S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) have executed approximately 1,800 annual reviews to date, processing filings in over 15 languages. The specialists have:

Used Market Intelligence's proprietary Scorecards to create risk scores that consider numerous factors, including climate-related risks.

Conducted peer group analysis to look at relative performance against other MDBs.

Created credit memos that discuss a borrower's operational and financial strengths, risks, and mitigants as well as provided credit opinion on their outlook.



The MDB has complete ownership of memos, models, preliminary risk scores, and climate risk Scorecards.