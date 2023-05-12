A Financial Institution deploys Analytical Services for Assessing Counterparty Credit Risk

Assessing counterparty credit risk has never been more important than in today’s volatile markets. Onboarding new lending business and monitoring the financial strength of existing customers can be challenging for financial institutions that often have thousands of borrowers and financial counterparties across different industries and countries ― especially if the counterparties do not have a rating from credit rating agencies.
S&P Global Market IntelligenceDiscover more about S&P Global’s offerings
Investor RelationsProduct Login