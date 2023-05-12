A Financial Institution deploys Analytical Services for Assessing Counterparty Credit Risk

Analysts specialized in credit risk assessment of financial counterparties and alternative investment funds at S&P Global Market Intelligence (“Market Intelligence”) were engaged to provide third party credit opinion on credit quality of such counterparties including written credit risk reports , of which approximately 40% were for onboarding requests. The team of analysts deployed for this project:

available on S&P Capital IQ Pro (a one-stop desktop solution for essential intelligence), supplemented with financial ratios for each industry to aid credit assessments. Prepared credit memos that discussed key strengths and risks for each counterparty profile, summarized the stand-alone credit risk profile and provided a forward-looking outlook.

The deliverables are exchanged through a secured ‘e-share’ platform to comply with data protection laws and maintain client confidentiality.