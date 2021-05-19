A Bank Takes its Project Finance Assessments to a New Level

There is a pressing need throughout the world for large-scale investments in infrastructure across a broad spectrum of industries. Infrastructure can play a key role in revitalizing the global economy by generating short-term income and long-term growth, while assisting with environmental sustainability.

This leading bank in Thailand provides financing for large projects across Asia in numerous areas, including renewables, petrochemicals, and infrastructure. Project finance had become a growing portion of the bank’s loan portfolio, gaining more attention from management and compliance. The bank’s portfolio management team felt it needed to enhance its capabilities for evaluating the level of risk related to each project, especially given the inherent complexity of the asset class and the need for predominantly qualitative analysis that is unique to each transaction.