2021 Year in Review: Highlighting Key Investment Banking Trends

Activity in the capital and private markets surged in 2021, as investment banks and similar players continued to ride the momentum generated in the latter half of 2020.
Leveraging several datasets available in the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform, we've created an infographic that shows what's been driving interest and activity among investment banks. Access interactive breakdowns of this year's top trends in investment banking, including record-high M&A volume, a boon in healthcare transaction funding, leveraged buyouts and the most prevalent Key Developments by region.
2021 Year in Review: Key Investment Banking TrendsLearn More
M&A in Focus: 2021 Trends and the Deal Horizon featuring Citi and Blackstone
Click Here
Capital Markets News & Research Hub
Click Here