SUBSCRIBER NOTE: Platts updates biofuels timing and increments guide

15 May 2015 | 03:19 UTC — London
Platts has updated its biofuels timing and increment methodology guidelines effective immediately. The update corrects the timing guidelines for the EMEA T2 ethanol barges outright window. It also corrects the timing and increment guidelines for the EMEA biodiesel barges spread window. The timing for last bids/offers for entry into the EMEA T2 ethanol barges outright window has been corrected to 4.05.00.99 London local time. The timing for last bids/offers for entry to the EMEA biodiesel barges spread window has been corrected to 4.05.00.99 London local time. The frequency of sequential price movements necessary to test market reaction has been corrected to a minimum of 20 seconds. The guide has also been updated to correctly show the EMEA biodiesel barges spread window as available via eWindow. For comments, please contact europe_ags@platts.com, with a cc to pricegroup@platts.com