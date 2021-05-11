Embargoed products in commodity markets

S&P Global Offerings
11 May 2021 | 10:10 UTC — Singapore
S&P Global Platts wishes to clarify that a seller may not assume that a buyer has the obligation to buy embargoed materials, as laws stating that nationals from specific countries may not buy products from embargoed countries may prevent market participants from lawfully executing transactions.
Under Platts Market on Close assessment guidelines, commodities supplied from countries or entities that are subject to trading embargoes and sanctions recognized under international law should not be delivered against transactions concluded during the Platts MOC assessment processes.
Bids and offers that contain statements surrounding delivery of embargoed materials will be considered by Platts for publication, and if published after review may be subject to normalization in value.
Please send any questions and comments to oilgroup@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.
For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by Platts for public viewing. Platts will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.