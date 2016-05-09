SUBSCRIBER NOTE RESEND: Platts proposes changing NWE aromatics window guidelines

S&P Global Offerings
09 May 2016 | 10:50 UTC — London
(Resending Subscriber Note published late Friday for European subscribers)
Platts proposes with effect from June 20, 2016 to publish European aromatics bids and offers, which reflect full calendar month, half-month and balance-of-the-month loading/delivery dates only, in line with the standard market practice.
Orders with loading/delivery dates stretching over more than one month would not be considered due to their restrictive nature.
Market-makers should allow at least five clear calendar days for nomination period, which is customary in the aromatics market.
Platts will continue to publish assessments for aromatics with the delivery/loading dates within individual months and a marker price reflecting a weighted average for product loading/delivered 5-30 days forward.
These guidelines would be applicable to toluene, mixed xylenes, paraxylene, orthoxylene, benzene and styrene bids and offers.
Please send any comments or questions by May 20, 2016 to pl_petchems_ln@spglobal.com and pricemethodology@spglobal.com.
For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by Platts for public viewing. Platts will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.