SUBSCRIBER NOTE: Platts to merge European MTBE, ETBE commentaries

04 May 2016 | 06:22 UTC — London
Platts has decided to merge the existing daily Northwest European MTBE and ETBE commentaries with effect from June 1, 2016, to streamline the European coverage of ethers.
The combined tert-butyl ethers commentary will replace the MTBE commentary on the Platts real-time platform, on pages PC0204, MH1397 and PB1499, as well as in Friday's Petrochemicalscan.
The commentary page PB1498 and the ETBE trade summary page PB1426 will be discontinued.
The new combined commentary will carry an analysis of the MTBE and ETBE markets' fundamentals and have a separate rationale explaining the logic behind the following assessments and calculations:
AASLQ00 ETBE FOB AR Barge AASLQ02 ETBE Premium FOB AR PHALA00 MTBE FOB ARA PHALA02 MTBE FOB ARA Factor
Please send all questions and feedback to pl_petchems_ln@spglobal.com with a cc to pricemethodology@spglobal.com.
For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by Platts for public viewing. Platts will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available to the public upon request.