Platts launches new daily and monthly US natural gas indices for additional ICE location

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
03 May 2021 | 16:06 UTC
S&P Global Platts will start publishing daily and monthly US natural gas indices for Midcoast Carthage Hub, a newly listed Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) location.
The first daily index will be published under the trade date May 3, for flow date May 4.
The first monthly index will be published under the trade date May 25 for June bidweek.
Platts will database the new ICE Midcoast Carthage Hub indices under the following codes:
Daily Symbol (Trade Date): JADVZ00
Monthly Symbol: JADLZ03
Platts will also start databasing other associated values for this location and all relevant codes can be found in the US and Canada natural gas methodology and specifications guide published here: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/plattscontent/_assets/_files/en/our-methodology/methodology-specifications/na_gas_methodology.pdf
Please send any comments on the above to americasgaspricing@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com. For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication.