SUBSCRIBER NOTE: Platts corrects May 1 West of Suez Clean Tanker Baltic-UKC assessment

02 May 2019 | 17:21 UTC — London
Please note that the May 1 West of Suez Clean Tanker Baltic-UK Continent 30,000 mt, $/mt assessment should read as follows: 13.37
This assessments is published under the code TCAFK00 and appears in the S&P Global Platts Clean Tankerwire and Platts Global Alert pages: MH1910 and SH1320.
Please send all comments or questions to tankers@platts.com and pricegroup@platts.com.
For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by Platts for public viewing. Platts will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.