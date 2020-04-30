Platts proposes to update list of LNG Gulf Coast Marker (GCM) comparative values

S&P Global Offerings
30 Apr 2020 | 17:19 UTC — Houston
S&P Global Platts proposes to update its list of LNG Gulf Coast Marker (GCM) comparative values to reflect the timestamp change of the marker to 4:30 pm London time from May 16, 2020.
The details for this change are available here: www.spglobal.com/platts/en/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/040120-platts-to-change-the-timestamp-of-its-lng-gulf-coast-marker-gcm.
Platts is proposing to create comparisons for the GCM against the daily spot Northwest Europe (NWE) LNG assessment and daily spot Mediterranean Marker (MED) LNG assessment, in addition to their monthly averages on July 1, 2020.
This comes on the back of the increased importance of European LNG import values to US exports, and to global LNG prices.
The discontinuation of the following GCM comparisons is also being proposed to take effect on the same date: LNG FOB GCM vs WTI (LGMWT00), LNG FOB GCM vs WTI MAvg (LGMWT03), GCM vs Americas Dated Brent (AGCMA00), and GCM vs Americas Dated Brent MAvg (AGCMA03).
These assessments can be found in LNG Daily as well as on the following fixed pages: LN2810, NG1034, LN2811 and NG1045.
Please send any comments, questions or feedback to lngeditorialteam@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com by May 18, 2020.
For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by Platts for public viewing. Platts will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.