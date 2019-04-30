Platts adds language to Part I and VII of Methodology & Specification guide

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
30 Apr 2019 | 18:10 UTC — New York
S&P Global Platts has added language in Part I of the North American Natural Gas Methodology & Specification guide on platts.com covering the development of Canadian natural gas indices in the daily and monthly market, as well as highlighting in Part VII specific Canadian locations outside of FERC jurisdiction.
Please contact Americasgaspricing@spglobal.com with any questions.