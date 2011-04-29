Correction: April 28 USGC residual fuel assessments

S&P Global Offerings
29 Apr 2011 | 09:23 UTC — Houston
Platts has issued a correction for its April 28 US Gulf Coast residual fuel assessents.
These assessments appear in Platts Oilgram Price Report, US Marketscan, and on Platts Global Alert Page 50 (PGA 50).
The corrections are as follows: Waterborne 3S strip SLURRY OIL +103.10X -103.15+X RESID 3S +102.70X -102.75+X 101.67X -101.69X RMG 380 +103.70X -103.75+X Differential vs 3S strip SLURRY OIL 1.42X -1.47X RESID 3S 1.02X -1.07X RMG 380 2.02X -2.07X