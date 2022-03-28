28 Mar 2022 | 21:55 UTC

S&P Global Commodity Insights updates pricing history for Xpansiv Carbon Spot Market Settlements

S&P Global Commodity Insights has updated the daily and monthly pricing data for the Xpansiv CBL GEO, N-GEO, C-GEO Trailing Spot and C-GEO Spot market settlements, as well as the calculated GEO/N-GEO Spot Settlement spread with effect from Mar. 28, 2022.

Commodity Insights Platts began publishing the daily settlement prices for Xpansiv's four carbon credit contracts from Feb. 14, 2022, in a note available here: https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/021422-platts-begins-publishing-daily-settlement-prices-for-xpansiv-cme-cbl-carbon-credit-contracts

Platts assesses the Xpansiv GEO, N-GEO, C-GEO Spot and C-GEO Trailing Spot market contracts using bids offers and transactions from the Xpansiv CBL marketplace on a daily basis to a 2:30 pm New York close.

The backfill of data affects the following assessments:

Assessment Name

Daily Code

Monthly Code

GEO Spot Settlement

GEOCC00

GEOCC03

N-GEO Spot Settlement

NEOCC00

NEOCC03

GEO/N-GEO Spot Settlement Spread

GNEOC00

GNEOC03

C-GEO Spot Settlement

CEECC00

CEECC03

C-GEO Trailing Spot Settlement

CEOCC00

CEOCC03

Additionally, Platts has amended the February 2022 Monthly Average prices for all four of the Xpansiv Carbon Credit settlement assessments, as well as the calculated GEO/N-GEO spread to reflect the full month of available data. These prices have been amended as follows:

Assessment Name

Monthly Code

Price ($/mtCO2e)

GEO Spot Settlement MAvg

GEOCC03

7.10

N-GEO Spot Settlement MAvg

NEOCC03

14.30

GEO/N-GEO Spot Settlement Spread MAvg

GNEOC03

7.20

C-GEO Spot Settlement MAvg

CEECC03

6.34

C-GEO Trailing Spot Settlement MAvg

CEOCC03

5.68

The full pricing history for these settlements is available via the Platts Pricing Database and Platts Dimensions Pro.

Please send any questions or feedback to Platts_Carbon@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.

For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by Platts for public viewing. Platts will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.