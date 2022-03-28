S&P Global Commodity Insights updates pricing history for Xpansiv Carbon Spot Market Settlements

S&P Global Offerings
28 Mar 2022 | 21:55 UTC
S&P Global Commodity Insights has updated the daily and monthly pricing data for the Xpansiv CBL GEO, N-GEO, C-GEO Trailing Spot and C-GEO Spot market settlements, as well as the calculated GEO/N-GEO Spot Settlement spread with effect from Mar. 28, 2022.
Commodity Insights Platts began publishing the daily settlement prices for Xpansiv's four carbon credit contracts from Feb. 14, 2022, in a note available here: https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/021422-platts-begins-publishing-daily-settlement-prices-for-xpansiv-cme-cbl-carbon-credit-contracts
Platts assesses the Xpansiv GEO, N-GEO, C-GEO Spot and C-GEO Trailing Spot market contracts using bids offers and transactions from the Xpansiv CBL marketplace on a daily basis to a 2:30 pm New York close.
The backfill of data affects the following assessments:
Assessment Name
Daily Code
Monthly Code
GEO Spot Settlement
GEOCC00
GEOCC03
N-GEO Spot Settlement
NEOCC00
NEOCC03
GEO/N-GEO Spot Settlement Spread
GNEOC00
GNEOC03
C-GEO Spot Settlement
CEECC00
CEECC03
C-GEO Trailing Spot Settlement
CEOCC00
CEOCC03
Additionally, Platts has amended the February 2022 Monthly Average prices for all four of the Xpansiv Carbon Credit settlement assessments, as well as the calculated GEO/N-GEO spread to reflect the full month of available data. These prices have been amended as follows:
Assessment Name
Monthly Code
Price ($/mtCO2e)
GEO Spot Settlement MAvg
GEOCC03
7.10
N-GEO Spot Settlement MAvg
NEOCC03
14.30
GEO/N-GEO Spot Settlement Spread MAvg
GNEOC03
7.20
C-GEO Spot Settlement MAvg
CEECC03
6.34
C-GEO Trailing Spot Settlement MAvg
CEOCC03
5.68
The full pricing history for these settlements is available via the Platts Pricing Database and Platts Dimensions Pro.
Please send any questions or feedback to Platts_Carbon@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.
For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by Platts for public viewing. Platts will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.