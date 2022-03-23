23 Mar 2022 | 16:15 UTC

S&P Global to rename Platts Mont Belvieu NGL assessments June 1

S&P Global Commodity Insights will change the names of its Platts Mont Belvieu NGL assessments to better reflect the names of the specific cavern locations where they are traded, effective June 1, 2022.

The changes come as Energy Transfer renamed its Lone Star (LST) entities to Energy Transfer as of Nov. 1, 2021. The location was previously owned by Louis Dreyfus Holding (LDH) and Texas Eastern Transmission (TET).

The name changes will impact all daily and monthly cavern NGL assessments in Mont Belvieu, Texas, along with the relevant hubs for related eWindow instruments.

S&P Global first proposed this change in a subscriber note published Feb. 18, 2022: https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/021822-platts-proposes-to-rename-mont-belvieu-ngl-assessments.

The symbols and methodology will remain unchanged, and the assessments will continue to reflect the same caverns where the products are traded.

For example, non-LST and non-Targa assessments would continue to reflect barrels trading at the Enterprise NGL storage and fractionation facility in Mont Belvieu, while LST assessments would continue to reflect barrels at the Energy Transfer facility formerly known as Lone Star.

SYMBOL
CURRENT ASSESSMENT NAME
NEW ASSESSMENT NAME
CURRENT EWINDOW HUB
NEW EWINDOW HUB
PMUDA05
E/P Mix non-LST Mt Belvieu pipe Mo01
E/P Mix Enterprise Mt Belvieu Mo01
Non-LST
Enterprise
PMUDB05
Purity Ethane non-LST Mt Belvieu pipe Mo01
Purity Ethane Enterprise Mt Belvieu Mo01
Non-LST
Enterprise
AAWUC00
Purity Ethane non-LST Mt Belvieu pipe Mo02
Purity Ethane Enterprise Mt Belvieu Mo02
Non-LST
Enterprise
PMAAY00
Propane non-LST Mt Belvieu pipe Mo01
Propane Enterprise Mt Belvieu Mo01
Non-LST
Enterprise
AAWUD00
Propane non-LST Mt Belvieu pipe Mo02
Propane Enterprise Mt Belvieu Mo02
Non-LST
Enterprise
PMAAI00
Butane non-LST Mt Belvieu pipe Mo01
Butane Enterprise Mt Belvieu Mo01
Non-LST
Enterprise
AAWUF00
Butane non-LST Mt Belvieu pipe Mo02
Butane Enterprise Mt Belvieu Mo02
Non-LST
Enterprise
PMAAB00
Isobutane non-LST Mt Belvieu pipe
Isobutane Enterprise Mt Belvieu
Non-LST
Enterprise
PMABY05
Natural Gasoline non-LST non-Targa Mt Belvieu pipe Mo01
Natural Gasoline Enterprise Mt Belvieu Mo01
Non-Targa
Enterprise
AAWUG00
Natural Gasoline non-LST non-Targa Mt Belvieu pipe Mo02
Natural Gasoline Enterprise Mt Belvieu Mo02
Non-Targa
Enterprise
PMABW05
Natural Gasoline non-LST Targa Mt Belvieu pipe
Natural Gasoline Targa Mt Belvieu
Targa
Targa (no change)
AAXDD00
Propane non-LST Mt Belvieu pipe $/mt Mo01
Propane Enterprise Mt Belvieu $/mt Mo01
--
--
AAXDC00
Butane non-LST Mt Belvieu pipe $/mt Mo01
Butane Enterprise Mt Belvieu $/mt Mo01
--
--
PMABQ00
Propane LST Mt Belvieu pipe Mo01
Propane Energy Transfer Mt Belvieu Mo01
LST
Energy Transfer
AAWUE00
Propane LST Mt Belvieu pipe Mo02
Propane Energy Transfer Mt Belvieu Mo02
LST
Energy Transfer
PMABR00
Butane LST Mt Belvieu pipe
Butane Energy Transfer Mt Belvieu
LST
Energy Transfer
AAIVF00
Natural Gasoline LST Mt Belvieu pipe
Natural Gasoline Energy Transfer Mt Belvieu
LST
Energy Transfer

Please send all comments, feedback and questions to americas_products@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.

For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by S&P Global for public viewing. S&P Global will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.