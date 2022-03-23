S&P Global to rename Platts Mont Belvieu NGL assessments June 1

S&P Global Offerings
23 Mar 2022 | 16:15 UTC
S&P Global Commodity Insights will change the names of its Platts Mont Belvieu NGL assessments to better reflect the names of the specific cavern locations where they are traded, effective June 1, 2022.
The changes come as Energy Transfer renamed its Lone Star (LST) entities to Energy Transfer as of Nov. 1, 2021. The location was previously owned by Louis Dreyfus Holding (LDH) and Texas Eastern Transmission (TET).
The name changes will impact all daily and monthly cavern NGL assessments in Mont Belvieu, Texas, along with the relevant hubs for related eWindow instruments.
S&P Global first proposed this change in a subscriber note published Feb. 18, 2022: https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/021822-platts-proposes-to-rename-mont-belvieu-ngl-assessments.
The symbols and methodology will remain unchanged, and the assessments will continue to reflect the same caverns where the products are traded.
For example, non-LST and non-Targa assessments would continue to reflect barrels trading at the Enterprise NGL storage and fractionation facility in Mont Belvieu, while LST assessments would continue to reflect barrels at the Energy Transfer facility formerly known as Lone Star.
Please send all comments, feedback and questions to americas_products@spglobal.com and pricegroup@spglobal.com.
For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by S&P Global for public viewing. S&P Global will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.